Rockbreaks MAX Power Mining (CSE: MAXX OTC: MAXXF FRANKFURT: 89N) Advances Canada's First Natural Hydrogen Well And Updates Strategic Partnership

MAX Power Mining (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FRANKFURT: 89N) is accelerating evaluation work at Canada's first Natural Hydrogen well near Central Butte, Saskatchewan, after encouraging core-scanning and gas-testing results, with a service rig mobilizing for zone testing along the 475-km Genesis Trend. The program, expected to begin the week of Dec. 1, 2025, will perforate targeted intervals, collect gas and liquid samples for chemical analysis, and record downhole and surface pressures before isolating tested zones with bridge plugs. Chief Geoscientist Steve Halabura said the data will be critical in assessing composition, flow characteristics and early commercial potential. The Company also reported that its strategic partner, a major Vietnam-based conglomerate, has received final domestic approvals for its initial $5 million investment, with closing expected in the coming days pending CSE approval.

MAX Power is an innovative mineral exploration company focused on North America's shift to decarbonization. The Company is a first mover in the rapidly growing Natural Hydrogen sector where it has built a dominant district scale land position with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. High priority initial drill target areas have been identified for commencement of drilling in Q4 2025. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona.

