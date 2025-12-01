Meditechx Launches Initial Exchange Offering On Coinstore: Exercise & Earn - Blockchain Health Revolution

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Singapore, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coinstore has announced the official IEO of MeditechX's native token - MTX ($MTX) on its spot trading platform. The token is set to be listed as MTX/USDT pair, and will begin trading on the 15th of December 2025, with the private sale live on December 20th.

MediTechX is a revolutionary blockchain-powered healthcare platform combining IoT wearables, AI-driven exercise detection, and NFT utility systems. Users earn HealthCoin tokens by completing verified physical activities through multi-modal validation (camera + wearable sensors). As the first healthcare blockchain company to open a physical office in Dubai, UAE, MediTechX represents the world's first cryptocurrency backed by scientific patents. The platform features three NFT tiers (Silver, Gold, Diamond) providing progressive access to advanced features. Our proprietary AI algorithms detect 30+ exercise types with high accuracy, preventing fraud through physiological monitoring and movement analysis. The ecosystem includes personalized health coaching, medicine tracking, emergency monitoring, and global health route networks across 10+ cities.

Positioned at the forefront of blockchain-integrated healthcare technology, MediTechX addresses the growing demand for verified health data and incentivized wellness programs. Targeting the intersection of IoT healthcare ($53.65B, 21.2% CAGR) and blockchain healthcare markets 63.3% CAGR), the project bridges real-world wellness with blockchain innovation, empowering users with decentralized health management and rewards.

“The future of healthcare is empowered with MediTechX ($MTX)! Transforming wellness through technology and incentives - are you ready to join the revolution?”

IEO Overview



Token name: MeditechX

Token symbol: MTX

Total issue supply: 1,000,000,000

Circulating Supply: To be announced

IEO Start Date: Tue, 02 December 2025

Listing Date (Lunch Date): 15 December 2025–16:00 (UTC+8) Duration: 96 hours

$MTX is the native utility token of the MediTechX ecosystem, enabling users to access premium features such as NFT tiers, personalized coaching, and global health networks. With a total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens, the platform's tokenomics support long-term value through verified activity rewards, fraud prevention, and ecosystem growth, including expansions in AI-driven health monitoring and international route integrations.

Additionally, $MTX facilitates advanced access levels, emergency services, and participation in the platform's evolution toward broader adoption in incentivized wellness programs.

