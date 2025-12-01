Cultural, Arts Events Held At Katara As FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 Kicks Off

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Cultural, artistic and heritage events accompanying the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 kicked off Monday at Katara Cultural Village.

The program, which runs through December 18, features art exhibitions, theater performances, musical evenings and folk groups showcasing the cultural diversity of Qatar and the region. Large screens in Al Hikma Square are broadcasting live matches, while a dedicated fan zone has been set up to welcome thousands of supporters in an interactive atmosphere.

The opening day drew a large crowd, with Katara's halls filled with visitors, families and football fans enjoying live performances and activities alongside the matches.

The second edition of the "A Painting from Qatar" exhibition also opened, with 15 artists of various nationalities presenting 17 paintings and 10 works in different styles.

A Qatari fine arts exhibition offered audiences creative perspectives reflecting the spirit of place and cultural identity, while the Al Thuraya Dome screened films throughout the festival.

Katara is also hosting the 15th Traditional Dhow Festival daily from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on its southern side.

The events reinforce Katara's role as a leading cultural platform that bridges art and sport, highlighting its position as a major destination for entertainment and culture during Doha's flagship events.