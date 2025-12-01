Media Advisory: Inuit-Led Infrastructure Project Advances Canada's Arctic Sovereignty

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press Conference - Tuesday, December 2, 2025 - 11:00 AM (Parliamentary Press Gallery, 135-B West Block)

Iqaluit, Nunavut, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Qikiqtarjuaq Deep Sea Port Project is a strategic piece of Arctic infrastructure in Nunavut that will significantly enhance Canada's Arctic accessibility, operational preparedness, and sovereignty. Project partners are in Ottawa seeking federal support to advance this shovel-ready, Inuit-led construction project that will begin construction in June 2026.

Media are invited to attend a press conference with leadership from the Qikiqtaaluk Corporation, the majority Inuit-owner, and their joint venture partner, Arctic Economic Development Corporation to learn more about this project.

Details

Who:



Harry Flaherty, President, Qikiqtaaluk Corporation (QCorp)

John Risley, Chairman, Arctic Economic Development Corporation (AEDC)

Sean Leet, Director, Arctic Economic Development Corporation (AEDC) Jeff Maurice, Vice-President, Partnership Arctic Economic Development Corporation (AEDC)

Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025

Time: 11:00 am

Location: Canadian Parliamentary Press Gallery, Room 135-B, West Block, Parliament Hill, Ottawa

