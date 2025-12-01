Sailing: Inclusion At The Heart Of The Navicap Challenge, Yacht Club De Monaco Dominates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONACO, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Navicap Challenge–Trophée Elena Sivoldaeva, organised at the Yacht Club de Monaco, in collaboration with FxPro and North Sails, closed its 2025 edition with a clear message: inclusive sailing is not only growing, it is setting new sporting standards. Sixty-five crews representing eight nations crowded the waters off Monaco, transforming the Hansa 303 course into one of the most tightly contested arenas of the season.

At the heart of this record fleet, two young sailors from the Yacht Club de Monaco, Victor Holst and Paul Pillon, delivered a standout performance to claim overall victory. Their mastery across the four races – crowned by two wins – kept them consistently ahead of the pack. Their success was echoed by the second Monaco duo, Arthur Piekarec and Cédrick Calabuig, whose steady sailing earned them the runner-up spot after a close fight with the French all-female pair Martine / Ann Marteau, who completed the podium in 3rd.

The event's particular charm lies in its format, which places teamwork at the centre. The diversity of the field – athletes with disabilities, able-bodied sailors, and mixed crews – forces competitors to rely on communication and coordination as much as on technical skills.“Over these last three days, we saw double-hander crews capable of adapting, listening to each other and building a rhythm race after race. This is exactly what we want to encourage: demanding sailing, where technique counts as much as teamwork”, noted YCM Managing Director and General Secretary Bernard d'Alessandri.

The challenge began at full throttle. The Hansa 303 fleet quickly established the pace during the Round Robin qualifiers, where every group meets on the water. Among the standouts was Hansa 303 World Champion Gauthier Bril, paired with Camille Massonnaud.“It's the ideal regatta to prepare for future events including the inclusive sailing World Championship in Oman. Sailing helps you discover yourself and overcome your apprehensions”, Massonnaud remarked. Their presence, along with an increasingly competitive field, confirms the Navicap Challenge's role as a key date on the international inclusive sailing calendar.

The Hansa 303 itself embodies the philosophy of the event. Designed for double-handed sailing and accessible to everyone, from experienced athletes to newcomers and mixed-ability crews, it demands precise manoeuvres and impeccable communication. The YCM owns two of these boats thanks to Club member Elena Sivoldaeva, whose support reinforces the club's long-standing commitment to accessible sailing. This year, a strong contingent of young sailors from the YCM Sports Section - including Nicolas Rostagni, Gabriel Lanteri Gaglio, Arthur Piekarec, Armand Chevalier and Paul Papillon - further highlighted the Club's focus on training and transmission.

The prize-giving ceremony honoured sailors, volunteers and organisers who have helped the Navicap Challenge–Trophée Elena Sivoldaeva become a unifying event for Monaco's sailing community.

The countdown now begins to Act II of the Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series, ahead of the J/70 fleet's return from 4–7 December 2025 and the season-defining Primo Cup–Trophée UBS set for 5–8 March 2026. After Act I, YCM member Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio (G-Spot) currently leads the provisional standings, hinting at a fiercely contested season in which every race will matter.

