Tenstreet Joins ACT 1 To Support Collaboration And Innovation In Trucking

TULSA, Okla., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenstreet, the trucking industry's leading network solution provider for drivers and carriers, today joined the Allied Committee for the Trucking Industry (ACT 1), a group of supplier companies dedicated to advancing partnership, technology, and progress for the transportation community.

Since its founding in 1972, ACT 1 has provided a platform for transportation leaders to share ideas, build new relationships, and better serve private and for-hire carriers. As it joins the ACT 1 community, Tenstreet provides data-backed perspectives on hiring, retention, safety, and operational efficiency that empower carriers to operate more efficiently and profitably.

“We're thrilled to welcome Tenstreet Industry Relations to the ACT 1 committee,” said Kelly Gedert, President at ACT 1.“Tenstreet exemplifies the innovative, collaborative, and forward-thinking approach that drives our industry ahead. Their expertise in driver connectivity, digital logistics, and equipment utilization strengthens ACT 1's collective mission to advance efficiency, technology, and growth across the entire transportation ecosystem.”

Through its membership in ACT 1, Tenstreet will participate in industry events that support progress, strengthen community, and advance shared priorities for carriers, partners, and the broader transportation ecosystem. ACT 1 is a founding member of Trucking Moves America Forward, a long-time sponsor of the industry's marquee events, and the“Premier Sponsor” of the American Trucking Associations events.

“ACT 1 brings together people who care about how the industry operates,” said Bryon Wiebold, a member of the Tenstreet Industry Relations team.“We look forward to exchanging ideas, deepening relationships, and identifying where technology can create clarity for carriers and drivers.”

About Tenstreet

Tenstreet is a software platform that helps carriers operate more efficiently and build stronger connections with drivers. Built for the transportation industry, the platform combines automation, compliance, and AI-driven insights to simplify key processes across driver marketing, recruiting, onboarding, safety, fuel management, and retention. Since 2006, thousands of carriers have relied on Tenstreet for secure, data-driven solutions to keep their operations running smoothly while millions of drivers have used the mobile app to manage their careers.

