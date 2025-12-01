Flywire To Attend Upcoming Investor Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire Corporation (Nasdaq: FLYW)("Flywire" or the“Company") a global payments enablement and software company, today announced that the Company will be attending the UBS Global Tech and AI conference in Phoenix, AZ. The fireside chat is scheduled for 7:35 am MST.

The fireside chat discussions will be webcast live from Flywire's investor relations website at . A replay of the webcasts will be available on the investor relations website for 90 days following the discussions.

About Flywire

Flywire is a global payments enablement and software company. We combine our proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for our clients and their customers.

Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, such as NetSuite, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges.

Flywire supports approximately 4,900 clients with diverse payment methods in more than 140 currencies across more than 240 countries and territories around the world. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA with global offices. For more information, visit