Indy Auto Man Brings More EV Fast Charging To Westfield With Help From Evready Energy

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Indy Auto Man is driving the future forward in Westfield! As part of its ongoing commitment to innovation and community service, Indy Auto Man has announced the installation of new DC fast electric vehicle (EV) charging stations-open to the public and ready to power the next generation of drivers.

Located at the dealership's brand-new Westfield facility, 17230 Foundation Pkwy, Westfield, IN 46074, these chargers will provide fast, reliable charging for all EV drivers in the area. Whether you're local or just passing through, the new stations are designed to deliver a quick charge and get you back on the road with ease.

The EV charging stations were installed by EVready Energy, a trusted expert in turnkey EV charging station sales, installation, and ongoing support. EVready's proprietary technology“Simplify” also helps lower the operational costs of EV charging by optimizing energy use and reducing utility fees-ensuring both sustainability and affordability.

“We're proud to make public EV charging more accessible in Westfield,” said a representative from Indy Auto Man.“These new fast chargers not only support our growing electric vehicle inventory, but also reflect our broader commitment to a cleaner, more connected community.”

The Westfield location is an exciting new chapter for Indy Auto Man, which continues to operate its flagship dealership at 4031 South East Street, Indianapolis, IN 46227.

With these new chargers now online, Westfield EV drivers can expect faster, smarter charging-right in their own backyard.

About EVready Energy

EVready Energy is a leading provider of turnkey EV charging station solutions, offering end-to-end services including equipment sales, installation, utility coordination, and ongoing support. EVready's proprietary software platform called“Simplify” helps minimize operational costs by reducing demand charges and optimizing load profiles, making EV charging smarter and more sustainable.

About Indy Auto Man

Indy Auto Man is a top-rated used car dealership with locations in Indianapolis and Westfield. Known for its transparency, professionalism, and customer-first approach, the dealership is expanding its commitment to electric mobility with growing EV inventory and public charging access.