Waterproof Trousers Industry To Cross $3.78 Billion By 2030: Market Growth Driven By Hiking And Skiing Trends


2025-12-01 10:16:54
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Opportunities in the waterproof trousers market are driven by rising outdoor activities and advancements in fabric technology. Growing eco-conscious consumerism spurs demand for sustainable options. Expanding participation in outdoor pursuits underscores the potential for growth in performance-oriented apparel.

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Waterproof Trousers Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The Global Waterproof Trousers Market, valued at USD 2.54 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 6.85% to reach USD 3.78 Billion by 2030.

The market for these products is primarily driven by the escalating global participation in outdoor recreational pursuits such as hiking and skiing, coupled with a growing consumer recognition of the necessity for functional and protective apparel. Further impetus comes from continuous advancements in material science, leading to the development of more comfortable and higher-performing waterproof fabrics.

Key Market Drivers

The increasing participation in outdoor recreational activities and significant technological advancements in fabric performance are exerting substantial influence on the global waterproof trousers market. A growing number of individuals are engaging in pursuits such as hiking, camping, and climbing, directly escalating the demand for specialized protective apparel.

According to the Outdoor Foundation (OF) and Outdoor Industry Association (OIA), in June 2024, their 2024 Outdoor Participation Trends Report revealed that the outdoor recreation participation base grew 4.1% in 2023, reaching a record of 175.8 million participants in the United States, underscoring this expanding consumer base. Concurrently, continuous innovations in material science are enhancing the functionality and sustainability of waterproof fabrics.

Key Market Challenges

The inherent high production cost of waterproof trousers, stemming from the use of advanced materials and complex manufacturing processes, significantly impedes the growth of the global market. This elevated cost translates directly into higher retail prices, thereby limiting accessibility for a substantial segment of potential consumers.

Consequently, demand can be suppressed among budget-conscious buyers, restricting overall market penetration. For instance, according to the European Outdoor Group, the European outdoor sector experienced an 11.5% year-on-year drop in market value in 2023, reflecting a broader market contraction that can be partly attributed to consumer sensitivity towards the pricing of technical apparel.

Key Market Trends

A fundamental shift in consumer values toward environmental responsibility drives waterproof trousers manufacturers to adopt eco-conscious practices across the product lifecycle. Consumers increasingly favor brands offering transparent sourcing, recycled or bio-based materials, and end-of-life solutions like repair or recycling programs.

According to the Outdoor Industry Association's (OIA) 2024 impact reports, 97 percent of 61 participating Climate Action Corps companies measured or progressed on Scope 1 and 2 emissions in 2023, while 90 percent addressed Scope 3 emissions. This focus extends to durable construction for extended wear and mechanisms for responsible disposal.

Key Market Players Profiled:

  • eVent Fabrics
  • HeiQ Materials AG
  • Helly Hansen
  • Jack Wolfskin Retail GmbH
  • Marmot Mountain LLC
  • Mountain Hardwear
  • Nextec Applications Inc.
  • Polartec, LLC
  • Rudolf GmbH

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Waterproof Trousers Market has been segmented into the following categories:

By Price Range:

  • Low
  • Medium
  • High

By Distribution Channel:

  • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
  • Apparel & Footwear Stores
  • Online
  • Others

By Region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • South America
  • Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 180
Forecast Period 2024-2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.54 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.78 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8%
Regions Covered Global

  • Waterproof Trousers Market
