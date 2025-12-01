Energy Regulatory Commission Conducts Evacuation Drill

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec 1 (Petra) – The Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC) carried out a mock evacuation drill at its headquarters on Monday to assess preparedness and response to emergencies, particularly fires, and ensure the safety of employees and service recipients.The exercise is a strategic step within the commission's institutional approach to promote a culture of public safety, develop staff capacities, and promote preventative awareness among all employees and partners, said EMRC Chairman Ziad Al-Sa'aydeh.Such drills underline the commission's commitment to international safety standards, he said, pledging to live up to the commission's national role to enhance the occupational safety and prevention system as a key pillar of sustainable institutional work and reliable service, he said.The EMRC head, board members and staff, as well as service recipients present at the building, as well as employees and children at the commission's nursery took part in the drill, simulating a fire scenario.