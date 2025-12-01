Virtual CFO Services By Clarity Financial & Tax Texas Bring Expert Financial Leadership

MENAFN - Market Press Release) December 1, 2025 4:31 am - Clarity Financial & Tax Texas now offers full-service virtual CFO solutions for small businesses, led by Kristalle J., a finance expert with 25+ years of experience helping clients achieve long-term financial clarity.

Houston, Texas – Clarity Financial & Tax Texas has launched a new Virtual CFO service aimed at entrepreneurs, startups, and small businesses seeking sophisticated financial oversight without the high cost of a full-time CFO. Founded and led by Kristalle J., a seasoned finance expert with 25-plus years of experience in accounting, tax planning, and business consultancy, the service delivers strategic financial guidance, budgeting, tax planning, and cash-flow management under one roof.

With a background that spans multiple industries and international operations in the US, Canada, and Mexico, Kristalle J. brings a deep understanding of how to structure finances for scalable growth. As founder of Clarity Financial & Tax Texas and the accounting firm My Accounting Guru, she has long helped clients navigate complex tax and financial challenges. Her move into offering Virtual CFO services marks a significant expansion designed to meet modern business needs.

The Virtual CFO offering includes regular bookkeeping, quarterly and annual tax planning, comprehensive financial reporting, forecasting, cash-flow management, and advice on internal controls and operational budgeting. Clients also receive personalized support tailored to their business size and growth trajectory-whether a fledgling startup or a growing enterprise with multiple entities.

By outsourcing CFO duties, businesses can benefit from expert-level financial leadership, enabling them to focus on core operations and growth strategies. According to Kristalle J., the goal is to give business owners“clarity and confidence in their numbers,” ensuring that they are financially organized, tax-compliant, and positioned for sustainable growth.

In addition to handling day-to-day accounting and tax duties, the Virtual CFO service also offers strategic insights: long-term budgeting, expense management, forecasting, and financial planning to support business expansion or transition. This allows owners and executives to make data-driven decisions based on accurate, up-to-date financials rather than estimates or guesswork.

With this launch, Clarity Financial & Tax Texas aims to fill a gap many small businesses face: access to high-level financial expertise without the overhead of hiring a full-time executive. The flexibility of monthly or periodic contracts makes it especially appealing for businesses in early or growth stages, or for those managing multiple ventures.

About Clarity Financial & Tax, Texas & Kristalle J.

Clarity Financial & Tax Texas is a financial and tax consultancy firm offering accounting, bookkeeping, tax services, and now Virtual CFO services to businesses across the US and internationally. The firm is headed by Kristalle J., who also manages My Accounting Guru and contributes to luxury hospitality ventures via Costa Mar Villas. Leveraging over 25 years of combined experience in accounting, tax strategy, business operations, and financial leadership across multiple countries, Kristalle is dedicated to delivering clarity, integrity, and long-term financial value to her clients.

Contact Information

For more information about the Virtual CFO services of Clarity Financial & Tax Texas, please contact:

Kristalle J.

Email:...

Phone: +1 (800) 875 6751

Website: