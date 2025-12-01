Natural Deodorants & Perfumes Forecast Report 2025: A $26.09 Billion Market By 2030, Driven By Rising Health Awareness, Clean-Label Demand, And Preference For Transparent, Chemical-Free Formulations

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Natural Deodorants & Perfumes Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Global Natural Deodorants & Perfumes Market, valued at USD 13.51 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 11.59% to reach USD 26.09 Billion by 2030.

Natural deodorants are personal care products formulated to control body odor using naturally derived ingredients without synthetic compounds such as aluminum, while natural perfumes utilize essential oils and botanical extracts to provide fragrance.

The market's expansion is primarily driven by increasing consumer awareness regarding the potential adverse effects of synthetic chemicals found in conventional personal care items. A growing preference for clean label products, sustainability, and transparency in ingredient sourcing further propels demand.



Key Market Drivers

Increased consumer health and ingredient awareness is a primary driver for the Global Natural Deodorants & Perfumes Market. Consumers are increasingly informed about potential adverse effects from synthetic chemicals in conventional personal care products, such as aluminum in deodorants. This knowledge fuels a deliberate shift towards natural alternatives, with individuals actively seeking formulations free from perceived harmful substances. Ingredient transparency and safety are paramount in purchasing decisions. According to Retail Dive, in October 2023, more than 65% of consumers surveyed desired beauty products with clean ingredients to address allergies or enhance sustainability. This vigilance prompts brands to innovate new offerings aligning with stringent clean label expectations.

Key Market Challenges

A significant challenge impeding broader market expansion for natural deodorants and perfumes stems from the elevated production costs of natural and organic ingredients. These components often necessitate specialized cultivation, meticulous harvesting, and complex extraction processes, which inherently increase expenses compared to synthetically derived alternatives.

Additionally, stringent third-party certification requirements, such as those from NATRUE, contribute to further overheads, ultimately leading to a higher final product cost. This directly results in natural deodorants and perfumes being offered at a premium price point compared to their conventional counterparts, influencing consumer purchasing decisions. Despite a growing consumer inclination towards natural formulations due to health and environmental concerns, this price disparity can restrict broader market adoption, particularly for consumers with budget considerations.

Key Market Trends

The rise of personalized fragrance experiences reflects a growing consumer desire for unique scents that resonate with individual preferences and identities, moving beyond mass-market offerings. This trend is driven by advancements in digital technology and ingredient customization, allowing consumers to co-create or select highly specific fragrance profiles. As the market for natural and organic beauty products continues to expand, driven by a demand for clean products with transparent credentials that saw sales soar 11% to reach £151 million in 2023, according to Soil Association Certification's Organic Market Report, personalization provides a distinct avenue for brand differentiation.

Key Attributes: