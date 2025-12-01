Astanza Laser Appointed U.S. Distributor For Quanta System

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dallas, TX, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astanza Laser, a leader in aesthetic laser technology, service, and training, has been named the exclusive U.S. distributor for Quanta System, the globally recognized manufacturer of advanced medical, aesthetic, and scientific laser platforms. Based in Samarate, Italy, Quanta System celebrates its 40th anniversary of business this year, and has more than 30,000 aesthetic machines installed across 150+ countries.

This expanded partnership reflects the long-standing alignment between Quanta's purpose and Astanza's commitment to changing lives together. Since its founding in 2007 as New Look laser College, Astanza has grown from a laser tattoo removal training company into a comprehensive aesthetic technology provider, offering FDA-cleared laser systems, hands-on clinical training, business and marketing support for med spas, physicians, aesthetic entrepreneurs, tattoo studios, correctional facilities, and nonprofits.

A New Era for the U.S. Aesthetics Market

“Our team is honored to deepen our 16-year relationship with Quanta System and bring their world-class laser technology to the U.S. in a meaningful way,” said David Murrell, President and CEO of Astanza Laser.“This collaboration strengthens our shared purpose and amplifies the number of lives we can impact through our work.”

Astanza introduces the full Quanta portfolio under the new brand framework “Amplified by Astanza” - a promise that combines Quanta's engineering with Astanza's industry-leading service, training, and go-to-market support. Amplified by Astanza means world-class technology delivered with better uptime, stronger clinical guidance, and a partnership that supports long-term practice growth.

“This is a natural next step in our relationship with Astanza,” said Girolamo Lionetti, CEO of Quanta System.“Their focus on service, training and business support aligns closely with our mission to improve the quality of life through laser technology.”

With Quanta System technology Amplified by Astanza, practitioners can now offer the aesthetic treatments patients request most, including tattoo removal, long-term hair reduction, pigmentation correction, vascular treatments, skin resurfacing and scar improvement, cellulite smoothing, visible age management, and post-weight loss support, all within a scalable, profitable model.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza Laser is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, skin resurfacing, and additional aesthetic procedures. As the U.S. distributor for Quanta System, Astanza offers an unbeatable partnership through The Astanza Experience, which is made up of a 3-Business Day Service Guarantee, Lifetime Training and Support, and customizable Business Builder System. Together, these components give Astanza clients a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in the aesthetics industry. Astanza aims to change lives through the machines, service, training, and support they provide to each and every client. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything, as well as certifications through Great Place to Work and Fortune's Best Workplaces.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers across the U.S.