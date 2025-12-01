Nutraceuticals CDMO Forecast Report 2025: A $55+ Billion Market By 2030, Driven By Preventative Healthcare Demand, Aging Populations, And Rising Need For Specialized Formulations

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nutraceuticals CDMO Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Global Nutraceuticals CDMO Market, valued at USD 35.10 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 7.90% to reach USD 55.39 Billion by 2030.

Nutraceuticals are products derived from food sources that provide health benefits beyond basic nutrition, encompassing dietary supplements and functional foods. The global nutraceuticals Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) market experiences robust growth, primarily driven by increasing consumer awareness of preventative healthcare, an aging global population, and the escalating demand for specialized formulations and complex product development.



The global nutraceutical CDMO market is experiencing substantial expansion, primarily driven by the escalating consumer demand for health and wellness products, alongside an increasing trend of outsourcing manufacturing and development within the nutraceutical sector. Consumers are proactively seeking dietary solutions that offer benefits beyond basic nutrition, a behavior pattern reflected in specific market segments.

For instance, according to the International Probiotics Association, in March 2024, the Asia-Pacific region contributed USD 3.7 billion to global probiotic supplement sales in 2023, representing 42% of the total. This sustained demand for diverse and specialized nutraceuticals necessitates advanced manufacturing capabilities and formulation expertise many brands often lack internally.

Key Market Challenges

A significant challenge impeding the expansion of the Global Nutraceuticals CDMO Market is the stringent and constantly evolving global regulatory landscape. The necessity for CDMOs to continuously adapt and invest in compliance measures directly hampers market growth by increasing operational complexities and costs. This dynamic environment requires substantial resource allocation for staying abreast of diverse national and international regulations, including ingredient approvals, labeling requirements, and manufacturing standards.

Such continuous investment in regulatory expertise, quality systems, and facility upgrades to meet new guidelines leads to higher overheads, impacting pricing strategies and potentially reducing the competitiveness of CDMOs. For instance, according to the National Association of Manufacturers, in 2022, the average U. S. manufacturer paid over $29,000 per employee per year to comply with federal regulations, calculated in 2023 dollars. This financial burden elevates the barrier to entry for new CDMOs and poses an ongoing strain on existing players, thereby limiting overall market expansion as resources are diverted from innovation or capacity building towards compliance.

Key Market Trends

The increasing consumer demand for tailored health solutions is significantly driving the market through personalized nutrition and custom formulation capabilities. Nutraceutical CDMOs are adapting their development and manufacturing processes to produce bespoke products that cater to individual health profiles, genetic predispositions, and lifestyle choices. This shift necessitates flexible production lines, advanced ingredient sourcing, and expertise in diverse formulations to meet evolving consumer expectations for unique dietary support.

Key Attributes: