Breast Pump Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, And Forecasts, 2030F

The Global Breast Pump Market, valued at USD 3.60 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 9.19% to reach USD 6.16 Billion by 2030.

The global breast pump market growth is fundamentally driven by socio-economic shifts, particularly the increasing participation of women in the workforce.

Key Market Drivers

The global breast pump market is significantly influenced by the increasing participation of women in the workforce, creating a sustained demand for efficient and convenient milk expression solutions. As more mothers integrate professional careers with family responsibilities, the necessity for devices that enable them to maintain breastfeeding routines while away from their infants becomes critical.

According to the OECD, October 2024, 'Labour Market Situation', the labor force participation rate for women aged 15 to 64 in OECD countries reached a record high of 67.1% in the second quarter of 2024, directly contributing to the market's expansion as these mothers seek practical tools to support their choices. This demographic shift underscores a fundamental need that breast pump manufacturers are actively addressing through product development and innovation.

Key Market Challenges

The elevated cost associated with advanced breast pump technologies represents a significant financial impediment, directly hampering market expansion. This barrier primarily restricts widespread adoption, particularly evident in regions with lower economic capacity or limited healthcare reimbursement mechanisms. The substantial initial investment required for sophisticated devices, such as hospital-grade or wearable electric breast pumps, often makes them inaccessible to a considerable portion of the global demographic seeking efficient milk expression solutions.

Key Market Trends

Smart technology and app integration in breast pumps represent a notable shift, offering users enhanced control, data tracking, and personalized pumping experiences. These innovations move beyond basic pump efficiency, providing mothers with tools to monitor milk output, track sessions, and even remotely control their devices through mobile applications, which empowers a more informed and convenient breastfeeding journey. According to MedTech Europe, in 2025, Belgium officially launched its national reimbursement of m-health solutions, with eight solutions fully reimbursed as of January 2025, indicating a broader acceptance and integration of digital health tools within healthcare systems.

