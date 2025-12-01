Brian Lanktree To Join Raven Capital As Senior Managing Director And Head Of Capital Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raven Capital (“Raven”), an alternative investment firm specializing in asset-based, non-sponsor private credit, today announced that Brian Lanktree has been named Senior Managing Director and Head of Capital Solutions. With more than two decades of global investment experience, he will join the firm and assume this new role on January 1, 2026.

This appointment follows the recent addition of Gary M. Sumers as President and Principal of Raven, who is working closely with the other Raven partners and co-owners Dimitri Cohen, Jeremy Tucker, and Chris Felice to scale Raven's private credit platform.

“Brian will be a great addition to Raven and we are excited for him to join the team,” said Dimitri Cohen, Principal and Chief Investment Officer of Raven Credit.“Brian has built an enviable track record of success across multiple market cycles and an esteemed reputation for deep diligence and thoughtful investment theses. Along with his business and investment acumen, he is widely known throughout Wall Street circles having spent the last two decades developing lasting relationships with investors, counterparties, and partners across a variety of industries and sectors – skills that will be central to his role at Raven as we accelerate growth across our platform.”

Raven was among the early pioneers in the private credit space and now manages one of the longest-standing private debt strategies dedicated to asset-based, non-sponsor loans. Through its flagship investment strategy, Raven's team invests across the private credit spectrum, specializing in structuring complex, senior-secured loans in the $25 million to $250 million range.

Mr. Lanktree said, "I've known Dimitri and the Raven team for years, and I have tremendous respect for the firm they've built. Raven is at a powerful inflection point and the opportunity set ahead is extraordinary. I'm excited to join a first-class and thoughtful organization as we continue to build out a robust team and take the platform to the next level."

Brian Lanktree joins Raven Capital from Glendon Capital Management, a Los Angeles-based investment firm focused on credit opportunities and special situations. He spent more than 18 years at Glendon Capital and its precursor, Barclays Asset Management Group. There, Brian served as a Limited Partner and Head Trader, responsible for the management of sell-side and counterparty relationships as well as all trading and execution. He was a senior member of the investment team, helping to source opportunities, manage capital market relationships, and drive profitability. He began his career at Citigroup, where he gained early exposure to complex credit situations and proprietary investing.

Mr. Lanktree earned a bachelor of business administration degree from the Mendoza College of Business at the University of Notre Dame.

About Raven Capital

Founded in 2008, Raven Capital is an alternative investment firm specializing in asset-based, non-sponsor private credit. Owned by Dimitri Cohen, Gary Sumers, Jeremy Tucker, and Chris Felice, the firm focuses on originating senior secured loans to middle market borrowers. Raven's Music Strategy, which specializes in the acquisition and management of cash-flowing music IP, serves as a distinct complement to the firm's core lending business. Over its 17-year history, Raven has deployed over $3.3 billion across more than 100 investments. Raven's investors include public and private pension funds, endowments, foundations and other institutional investors. For more information, please visit .

