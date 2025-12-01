Sharc Energy Announces Q3 2025 Financial Results

For complete financial information for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, please see the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis (“ MD&A”) filed on SEDAR at .

About SHARC Energy

SHARC International Systems Inc. is a world leader in energy transfer with the wastewater we send down the drain every day. SHARC Energy's systems exchange thermal energy with wastewater, generating one of the most energy-efficient and economical systems for heating, cooling & hot water production for commercial, residential and industrial buildings along with thermal energy networks, commonly referred to as“District Energy”.

SHARC Energy is publicly traded in Canada (CSE: SHRC ), the United States (OTCQB: INTWF ) and Germany (Frankfurt: IWIA ) and you can find out more on our SEDAR profile.

Learn more about SHARC Energy: Website | Customers | LinkedIn | YouTube | PIRANHA | SHARC

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Fred Andriano

Chairman

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Hanspaul Pannu

Chief Financial & Operating Officer

SHARC Energy

Telephone: (604) 475-7710 ext. 4

Email: ...

For media inquiries, please contact:

John Louis Fahie

Marketing

SHARC Energy

Telephone: 604.475.7710 ...

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified using words such as“anticipate”,“plan”,“estimate”,“expect”,“may”,“will”,“intend”,“should”, and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. SHARC Energy's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information because of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. SHARC Energy believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

1 Sales Pipeline is a non-IFRS measure. Please see discussion of Alternative Performance Measures and Non-IFRS Measures in the Q3 2025 MD&A.

2 Sales Order Backlog is a non-IFRS measure. Please see discussion of Alternative Performance Measures and Non-IFRS Measures in the Q3 2025 MD&A.

3 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure. Please see discussion of Alternative Performance Measures and Non-IFRS Measures in the Q3 2025 MD&A.