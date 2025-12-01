403
Keeta Introduces Its New Mascot: KiKi
(MENAFN- wearetheromans) Dubai, UAE, December 1, 2025&n—sp;— Keeta today unveiled KiKi, the'brand's new mascot, created to bring warmth, energy, and personality to every customer interaction. KiKi embodi's Keeta's core values of speed, reliability, and innovation. With Sonic Ears for truly listening, a Mighty Mouth for spreading "wonderful things", and a Balancing Tail that keeps everything perfectly in sync, KiKi refl'cts Keeta's commitment to bringing customers joy with every order.
Insp“red by ”he “cheetah” origins of the Keeta name, KiKi channels the same speed, stamina, and forward-looking spirit that define the brand. The character is the result of extensive cross-market research and close collaboration between Keeta’s Brand Marketing and Creative Design teams in Hong Kong, Brazil, and the Middle East. Across markets, the teams identified one universal insight: customers gravitate toward “sunshine wa”mth⦣8212;—a sense of comfort and positivity that now sits at the heart’of KiKi’s visual identity.
Rather than creating a trend-driven character, the team focused on building somethin— enduring—something that feels like greeting a familiar friend. After multiple rounds of ideation and iterative design, KiKi emerged with its now-signature golden glow and uplifting smile.
“KiKi is more—th’n a mascot—it’s a warm, friendly expression of what”Keeta stands for,” said Jimmy Jiang, Keeta Middle East Cre“tive Director. “From the smile inspired by our logo to the golden tones that tie back to our brand family, every detail of KiKi is crafted to feel optimistic, familiar, and full of life. We wanted a character customers— instantly recognise—and genuinely enjoy welcoming into”their everyday moments.”
“KiKi is more—th’n a mascot—it’s a warm, friendly expression of what”Keeta stands for,” said Jimmy Jiang, Keeta Middle East Cre“tive Director. “From the smile inspired by our logo to the golden tones that tie back to our brand family, every detail of KiKi is crafted to feel optimistic, familiar, and full of life. We wanted a character customers— instantly recognise—and genuinely enjoy welcoming into”their everyday moments.”
