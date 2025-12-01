WHO, UNAIDS Sound Alarm As HIV Cases Surge Across Pakistan

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

Marking World AIDS Day, the World Health Organization (WHO), UNAIDS and Pakistan's Ministry of Health issued an urgent call on Monday for collective action to counter one of the fastest-growing HIV epidemics in the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region. Officials warned that Pakistan is now home to an estimated 350,000 people living with HIV, nearly 80% of whom remain unaware of their status.

New infections in the country have risen by 200% over the past 15 years - from 16,000 in 2010 to 48,000 in 2024 - with the virus now spreading beyond high-risk groups to children, spouses and the broader community. Health authorities attribute the surge to unsafe blood transfusions and injection practices, gaps in infection prevention, limited HIV testing during antenatal care, unprotected sex, stigma, and restricted access to HIV services.

Under the theme“Overcoming disruption, transforming the AIDS response”, WHO and UNAIDS joined the Ministry of Health for an awareness walk in Islamabad, urging Pakistanis to intensify preventive measures and collective action aimed at ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

“We need everyone involved to end unsafe practices for injections and blood transfusions. We need to educate people and take clinicians on board as well,” Pakistan's Director General of Health Dr Ayesha Majeed Isani said.“Together, we can achieve our goals and give the children and adults of Pakistan the HIV-free future they deserve.”

Despite gradual improvements, significant gaps remain. In 2024, only 21% of people living with HIV in Pakistan knew their status, 16% were receiving treatment, and just 7% had achieved viral load suppression. More than 1,100 AIDS-related deaths were reported in the same year.

Children are increasingly affected. New HIV cases among those aged 0–14 surged from 530 in 2010 to 1,800 in 2023. Pakistan has faced several child-centred outbreaks linked to unsafe injections and blood transfusions, including in Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Naushahro Feroze and Pathan Colony (2025), Taunsa and Mirpur Khas (2024), and Jacobabad, Shikarpur (2023), as well as Larkana (2019). In some locations, over 80% of the detected cases were children.

Although the number of people receiving antiretroviral therapy (ART) has increased eightfold over the past decade - from around 6,500 in 2013 to 55,500 in 2024 - and ART centres have expanded from 13 in 2010 to 95 in 2025, treatment access remains limited. Only 14% of pregnant women in need currently receive treatment to prevent mother-to-child transmission. Among children aged 0–14 living with HIV, just 38% are on treatment.

WHO Representative in Pakistan Dr Luo Dapeng described recent outbreaks, particularly those affecting children, as a stark warning.“WHO will stand with Pakistan to protect present and future generations from HIV, leaving no one behind,” he said.

UNAIDS Country Director Trouble Chikoko called for urgent shifts in HIV programming and financing.“The global response cannot rely on domestic resources alone,” he said, urging the international community to help bridge funding gaps to expand prevention, testing and treatment - especially for key populations, women and children.

WHO and UNAIDS reaffirmed their commitment to support Pakistan in accelerating efforts to end AIDS as a public health threat and secure a healthier future for all.