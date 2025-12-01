Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan Sets New Benchmarks For Export Expansion

2025-12-01 08:04:45
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 1. Uzbekistan aims to increase its export volume to $45 billion by 2030, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Uzbekistan.

This target was announced during a presentation to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev dedicated to measures for strengthening the country's export potential and simplifying entrepreneurs' access to government services.

During the presentation, it was noted that Uzbekistan must expand preferential trade arrangements and intensify trade and economic cooperation with countries that represent promising markets. The imperative to enhance infrastructural frameworks and augment the throughput capabilities of border crossing nodes, in alignment with the escalating dynamics of export and import metrics, was duly underscored.

Government officials provided updates on the position of Uzbek goods in foreign markets, the types of products in high demand, joint projects being implemented with international partners, and ongoing efforts to diversify exports.

The president mandated pertinent entities to leverage current capabilities, penetrate novel markets, and optimize international trade protocols.

Meanwhile, in January–October 2025, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover totaled $66.5 billion, rising by $11.75 billion, or 21.5 percent, compared to the same period in 2024. Exports reached $29 billion during the period, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 27.8 percent.

