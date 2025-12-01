Jordan Dispatches Two New Mobile Bakeries To Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 1 (Petra) -- Upon Royal directives, the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army on Sunday dispatched two new mobile bakeries to Gaza, in collaboration with the World Central Kitchen (WCK) organisation.With the two additional bakeries, Jordan will now have three mobile bakeries operating in Gaza within its ongoing efforts to provide relief and medical aid to the Strip and bolster food supplies, especially bread, amid the difficult humanitarian situation.The new bakeries will begin operations upon arriving in Gaza, with a daily production capacity of nearly 70,000 loaves of bread each.The first Jordanian mobile bakery began operating in Gaza earlier this year, and has produced over 11 million loaves of bread since it began operations, according to the WCK, which oversees its operations.The WCK is an international non-governmental organisation that provides food assistance and meals for communities affected by conflicts and disasters around the world.