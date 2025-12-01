Many First-Time Mlas Take Oath Spotlight On Osama Shahab And Controversy Over Anita Mahato's Oath

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Dec 1 (IANS) The newly formed 18th Bihar Legislative Assembly witnessed several fresh faces taking oath on the first day of the session. Among them was Osama Shahab, son of former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin, who made his political debut by winning the Raghunathpur seat in Siwan on an RJD ticket.

Osama registered an impressive victory in his very first election.

After 26 rounds of counting, he secured 88,278 votes, defeating JD(U) candidate Vikas Kumar Singh, who received 79,030 votes.

Osama won by a margin of 9,248 votes, marking a strong beginning to his political journey.

Political observers say his biggest challenge now will be to move beyond his father's controversial legacy and establish his own identity through work on development, law and order, and public welfare issues in Siwan.

Another notable moment came when Anita Mahato, newly elected RJD MLA from Warisaliganj (Nawada) and wife of the infamous Ashok Mahato, rose to take her oath.

However, the Pro-tem Speaker interrupted her, confused by what she was reading.

Instead of the official oath issued by the Assembly, Anita Mahato began reading out her own handwritten oath, in which she described herself as a“daughter of the Bahujan community.”

The Speaker instructed her to read only the officially provided oath, as mandated for all MLAs. Anita Mahato was then asked to take the oath again in the correct format.

All available newly elected members took their oaths on Monday. Some MLAs, however, were absent and will be administered the oath on Tuesday at 11 a.m., as announced by the Pro-tem Speaker before adjourning the House.

One of the most prominent absentees was Anant Singh, the influential MLA from Mokama, who is currently lodged in Beur Jail.

He is expected to take his oath on Tuesday, likely after being granted parole.

Sources suggest that he may be allowed to attend the Assembly for the next four days.

Anant Singh was arrested during the election campaign in October after a clash in Patna's Tal area, in which Dularchand Yadav was killed.

The victim's family named Anant Singh in the FIR, leading to his immediate arrest. His bail plea was rejected by a lower court on November 20, after which he approached the High Court.

Despite being in jail, Anant Singh's political stronghold remained firm. His supporters campaigned vigorously, helping him secure a decisive victory over RJD candidate Veena Devi.

This is the second time he has won an Assembly election from jail.

In 2020, he won while incarcerated and was granted parole to take the oath.

However, he later lost his Assembly membership due to a court sentence in a separate case.

Currently, no charge sheet has been filed against him, nor has he been sentenced, which increases the likelihood of parole for oath-taking.

Under Article 188 of the Indian Constitution, an MLA must take an oath before the Governor or an appointed officer as per the Third Schedule.

Usually, elected representatives in jail are granted interim bail or parole to take their oath inside the Assembly. They must return to jail afterwards.

Only in rare cases does an authorised officer visit the jail to administer the oath if parole is not granted.