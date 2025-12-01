403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sultan bin Tahnoun :Commemoration Day embodies the values of loyalty and pride in the sacrifices of the nation’s sons
(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Abu Dhabi: His Excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Frontline Heroes Office, affirmed that Commemoration Day is a timeless national occasion deeply rooted in the hearts of the people of the UAE. It is a moment of pride in which we remember the heroism and sacrifices of our righteous martyrs who gave their lives in defense of the nation, its dignity, security, and stability.
His Excellency said: “On this glorious day, we stand together in honor of our martyrs, who raised the UAE flag high with their courage and valor. They embodied loyalty, devotion, and patriotism. They gave the most precious they had so that the UAE remains a nation of glory, dignity, and humanity.”
He added: “Commemoration Day reinforces within us the values of loyalty to the nation and its leadership, and strengthens in future generations the meanings of sacrifice and giving for the advancement of the UAE and the protection of its achievements. The sacrifices of our heroes are the solid foundation upon which we continue building a prosperous future marked by security and peace.”
His Excellency concluded: “On this noble day, we renew our pledge to our wise leadership to continue on the path of loyalty and service. We affirm that the memory of our martyrs will forever remain a badge of honor on our chests and a guiding light that inspires generations in loving and serving the homeland with sincerity and dedication.
His Excellency said: “On this glorious day, we stand together in honor of our martyrs, who raised the UAE flag high with their courage and valor. They embodied loyalty, devotion, and patriotism. They gave the most precious they had so that the UAE remains a nation of glory, dignity, and humanity.”
He added: “Commemoration Day reinforces within us the values of loyalty to the nation and its leadership, and strengthens in future generations the meanings of sacrifice and giving for the advancement of the UAE and the protection of its achievements. The sacrifices of our heroes are the solid foundation upon which we continue building a prosperous future marked by security and peace.”
His Excellency concluded: “On this noble day, we renew our pledge to our wise leadership to continue on the path of loyalty and service. We affirm that the memory of our martyrs will forever remain a badge of honor on our chests and a guiding light that inspires generations in loving and serving the homeland with sincerity and dedication.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment