Metro Brings Nutrition Home For The Holiday

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The grocer is proud to support students across Ontario by providing nutritious breakfast kits while school is out.

Toronto, ON, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holiday season is a time of joy and togetherness. For over 650,000 Ontario students, it also means losing access to the nutritious breakfast programs they rely on at school(1). This year, Metro is stepping in by distributing hand-packed breakfast kits to students across the province, because nutrition doesn't go on holiday.

In Canada, at least one in three children affirm arriving at school hungry almost every day(2). During holiday closures, this problem becomes even more urgent. This holiday season, the situation is heightened for 49% of families who are experiencing added financial pressures, pushing them to make increasingly difficult decisions, according to a recent survey conducted by METRO Inc(3). Aware of the strain many families are facing, Metro is showing its support by providing over 1,400 breakfast bags to students who need the nutrition and could use the festive spirit.

“No child should start their day hungry, especially during the holidays,” says Joe Fusco, Senior Vice President, Metro Ontario.“At Metro, we believe access to nutritious food is essential. Inspired by our purpose to nourish the health and well-being of our communities, we're helping kids begin their day outside of the classroom with a healthy breakfast kit, providing meaningful support to families who need it most this holiday season.”

Before school is out this December, students in Thunder Bay, Toronto, Sudbury, London and Ottawa will receive hand-packed breakfast kits, and because almost all Ontarians (96%) believe every child deserves a little magic(4), each kit will also include a surprise touch to spread holiday cheer.

St. Jude Elementary School - Thunder Bay

Celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, St. Jude Elementary School stands as a hidden gem in Thunder Bay's historic Ogden neighbourhood, offering students a community rooted in generosity, resilience and belonging. This generosity is seen through its school breakfast program, providing students with breakfast and snacks that are replenished throughout the day.

“Over 80% of our students benefit from our school breakfast program, reaching for nutritious snacks to keep them feeling full throughout the day,” says Frank Ruberto, Principal, St. Jude Elementary School.“We're always inspired by how our community rallies behind us because their support shows just how much our students' well-being matters and assures us that the school is part of a wider circle of care.”

Princess Anne Public School - Sudbury

Students of all abilities learn, grow and build confidence and independence at Princess Anne Public School. With dynamic classrooms, strong special education programs, daily wellness initiatives, and diverse extracurricular opportunities, students feel engaged, valued and supported every day. Community partnerships enhance the overall school experience for students and families.

“Having a community partner like Metro support our families over the holidays not only spreads joy, but it emphasizes the importance of eating a nutritious breakfast for healthy living,” says Princess Anne Public School Principal Paula Mackey.“Our families appreciate the breakfast and snack programs offered at our school and will be most grateful for this donation which supports student well-being.”

Lansdowne Public School - Sudbury

Lansdowne Public School fosters academic excellence, responsible citizenship, and personal growth in a safe, inclusive, and caring environment where everyone belongs. Beyond the classroom, students engage in a variety of extracurricular activities from sports to clubs. Partnerships are also a vibrant part of the school's culture. They celebrate community, build connections, and support student success.

“When children have a healthy start to their day, they are ready to learn to their fullest potential,” says Lansdowne Public School Principal Elisa McNeil.“This generous donation of breakfast items from Metro will supplement the food programs offered at our school. We thank Metro for supporting our families. Children will continue to enjoy a healthy start to their day.”

Lord Elgin Public School - London

Lord Elgin Public School serves as a welcoming space for students in a neighbourhood that has faced ongoing socioeconomic pressures. The school's mission is rooted in fostering an environment where every child can thrive academically, socially, and emotionally. As an extension, its breakfast and snack program extends this support by providing over 300 students with nutritious breakfasts and snacks to help them start their day with the nutrition they need to succeed.

“Studies show that school nutrition programs, especially breakfast and snack initiatives, are vital for supporting students,” says Kimberly Hawkins, Educational Assistant, Lord Elgin Public School.“Not only do these programs ensure students start their day with a nutritious breakfast, they also support students' social and emotional well-being by making an impact on the health, education and overall well-being of our community's children.”

Carson Grove Elementary School - Ottawa

Carson Grove Elementary School fosters an inclusive, student-centred community grounded in its commitment to equity, well-being and academic excellence. Guided by values of respect, integrity and belonging, the school partners closely with families to ensure every student feels support. Its breakfast program plays a key role in this, helping keep students nourished and ready to learn every day.

“I've been volunteering with the breakfast program for 14 years now and every day I am reminded of how much a meal can change a student's day,” says Sandra Copeland, Breakfast Program Coordinator, Carson Grove Elementary School.“Not only does having a full tummy help give them energy to go through the day and be their best, it's also a simple way of showing them they're seen, supported, and cared for.”

Ontarians can join Metro in supporting this initiative by participating in its Deck the Walls holiday campaign with Breakfast Club of Canada, recognizing that 87 per cent of Ontarians wish they could do more to support children in need(5). From now until December 24, Ontarians can download and submit colouring sheets by visiting metro/holiday to turn a picture into a plate, with Metro donating up to $75,000 to Breakfast Club of Canada to support students who rely on school breakfast programs.

