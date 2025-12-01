Minister Highlights Export Growth, Market Expansion

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 1 (Petra) – Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah on Monday said national exports grew by 9.1 percent during the first nine months of the year, reaching JD 6.997 billion, underscoring the expanding competitiveness of Jordanian products and their stronger foothold in Arab, European, Asian, and American markets.In a press statement, he said the rise in national exports reflects the positive impact of government measures implemented to stimulate economic growth in line with the Economic Modernization Vision and its first executive program, noting that additional provisions will be announced in the upcoming second program. Total exports stood at JD7.69 billion, while re-exports increased by 6.5 percent to JD 693 million.Qudah detailed that one of the most notable achievements in foreign trade this year was the 39.3 percent increase in exports to European Union markets, reaching JD 436 million compared to JD 313 million for the same period last year. Exports to Syria also recorded a significant surge of 383.3 percent, rising to JD 174 million compared to JD 36 million during the first nine months of 2024.He noted that Jordanian products had previously faced considerable obstacles in European markets, but export performance now shows these challenges are gradually being overcome, similar to trends observed in other markets.Qudah added that the Ministry has begun implementing measures to follow up on the outcomes of the recent Royal tour to Asia, including Japan, Pakistan, Vietnam, Singapore, and Indonesia, with the aim of boosting exports and strengthening economic partnerships.He expected two preferential trade agreements to be signed with Uzbekistan and Rwanda in the first third of next year. Negotiations with both countries are underway to finalize the agreements, which will open new markets for Jordanian products in Asia and Africa. He added that efforts continue to maximize the benefits of existing trade agreements and to address obstacles facing Jordanian exports in some markets.The minister said direct support programs have been rolled out to enhance industrial production and export capacity. These include the Industrial Support Fund, which has supported 631 factories to date, and additional facilities that have benefited from programs offered by the Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO) and the Jordan Export Company.He highlighted the adoption of the new Industrial Policy (2024–2028), which aims to strengthen the sector's competitiveness domestically and internationally. The policy identifies five high-value industries, food, pharmaceuticals, textiles, chemicals, and engineering, and is built on three pillars: a competitive and productive environment, value-added manufacturing, and product diversification. Its implementation plan includes 34 priorities. The second phase of the National Export Strategy (2026–2029) will also be launched soon.Qudah added that incentive measures have been taken to reduce production costs and expand market share, including recent adjustments to customs tariffs on imports, particularly those with local equivalents.He said exports to countries within the Greater Arab Free Trade Area totaled JD 2.887 billion, a 9.4 percent increase. Saudi Arabia recorded a 12.2 percent rise, reaching JD 955 million, while exports to Iraq grew by 2.9 percent to JD 679 million.National exports to the United States reached JD 1.66 billion during the same period, reflecting the Jordanian-American Free Trade Agreement.Exports to non-Arab Asian countries increased by 21.9 percent to JD 1.513 billion, with India recording a 27.3 percent rise. Exports to Italy also saw a notable jump of 261.5 percent, reaching JD 141 million compared to JD 39 million last year.Key export commodities included clothing and accessories at JD 1.235 billion; chemical fertilizers at JD 808 million, up 16.3 percent; jewelry at JD 589 million, up 8.3 percent; pharmaceutical preparations at JD 470 million, up 5.4 percent; raw phosphate at JD 427 million, up 10.6 percent; and raw potash at JD 412 million, up 13.2 percent.