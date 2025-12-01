Workshop Highlights Occupational Safety As Strategic Industrial Investment

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 1 (Petra) -- The Employment Unit at the Amman Chamber of Industry held an awareness workshop titled "Occupational Health and Safety: A Cost or a Successful Investment?" supported by the Employment in Jordan 2030 (EJ2030) Project, implemented by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.According to a statement issued by the Chamber on Monday, the workshop aimed to raise awareness of the importance of applying occupational health and safety measures in industrial establishments, viewing them as an investment that improves the work environment, enhances productivity, and mitigates the financial losses associated with workplace accidents and occupational injuries.The workshop, inaugurated by the Chamber's Director General Nael Hussami, featured several sessions covering core themes, including the costs of implementing occupational health and safety systems, the economic rationale for viewing safety as an investment, the direct and indirect costs of workplace accidents, the financial impact of occupational injuries in Jordan, methods for calculating returns on investment in safety, and an overview of international studies and indicators.Presented by occupational health and safety expert Muhammad Kamil Ismail, the workshop also announced a series of specialized training programs in occupational safety that will be launched by the Chamber's Operations Unit next year.