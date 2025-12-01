403
Shrinext Launches Innovative Platform To Empower Digital Accessibility For Businesses
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Faridabad, Haryana, December 1, 2025: Shrinext today announced the launch of its new digital platform aimed at helping businesses and individuals improve accessibility of buildings and online presence using state-of-the-art technology solutions.
Shrinext's platform offers a suite of tools designed to streamline accessibility upgrades - from digital audits and compliance checklists to practical guidance on accessible design and technology integration. The launch comes at a time when increasing attention is being paid globally to inclusive infrastructure and digital equity.
"Accessibility is more than compliance - it's a commitment to inclusion," said a Shrinext representative. "With this platform, organizations of all sizes can make meaningful changes to how people with different abilities access their services and spaces."
Shrinext aims to support businesses, educational institutions, public-service providers, and property owners in implementing accessibility improvements - whether physical or digital - without the complexity or high cost often associated with such upgrades.
The platform is now live and ready to use. More information about features and onboarding is available at
.
About Shrinext
Shrinext is a technology-driven accessibility solutions provider headquartered in Faridabad, Haryana, India. The company is committed to making buildings, services, and digital platforms more accessible and inclusive. By offering tools and guidance tailored to accessibility compliance and inclusive design, Shrinext seeks to empower organizations to create more equitable environments for all users.
Media Contact
Email:[email protected]
Website:
