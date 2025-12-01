Officials Review Demographic Indicators, Advance Coordination On Population Policy

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 1 (Petra) – The Higher Population Council, in partnership with the UN Population Fund (UNFPA), convened a high-level policy meeting on Monday to review Jordan's demographic landscape and assess progress on the National Population Strategy (2021–2030) through 2024.The meeting brought together members of the Parliamentary Committee on Labor, Social Development and Population, secretaries-general from several ministries, and senior representatives from the ministries of Foreign Affairs, Planning and International Cooperation, Environment, Health and Interior.Also participating were officials from the Civil Status and Passports Department, the Residency and Borders Directorate, the Syrian Refugees Affairs Directorate, the National Aid Fund, the Department of Statistics, and other institutions engaged in population-related policy.According to the Council, the meeting aimed to foster a shared understanding of the latest demographic indicators, highlight emerging challenges, and present the Council's "Roya" follow-up report, which evaluates national progress toward the strategy's targets and alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals.Secretary-General of the Higher Population Council, Issa Al-Masarweh, said the Council continues to serve as the national reference point for population policy and data, stressing that demographic shifts carry broad and long-term implications for sustainable development. He delivered a detailed briefing on current demographic trends and their social and economic dimensions.UNFPA Representative in Jordan, Himyar Abdulmoghni, underscored the Fund's ongoing support for strengthening national statistical capacities, advancing data-collection tools and improving the quality of population indicators. He added that the "Roya" report provides an evidence-based foundation for steering future policies and accelerating progress on the strategy.Taysir Muqdadi, Assistant Director-General of the Department of Statistics, outlined preparations underway for the General Population and Housing Census, noting that the planning and groundwork completed in 2025 pave the way for implementing the census in early 2026.The meeting concluded with a panel discussion chaired by Rania Al-Abbadi, Assistant Secretary-General for Planning and Follow-Up at the Higher Population Council. Representatives from the ministries of Education, Health, Local Administration and the National Aid Fund discussed the recommendations of the "Roya" report and identified joint action mechanisms. Participants highlighted the need for stronger institutional coordination and broader public engagement to ensure the effectiveness of population policies and support sustainable, inclusive development.