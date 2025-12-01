Columbus Weekly Report On Share Buyback
|Number of shares bought
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|1,032,136
|10.06
|10,382,304.13
|24 November 2025
|7,000
|9.53
|66,707.20
|25 November 2025
|3,288
|9.50
|31,236.00
|26 November 2025
|7,000
|9.48
|66,330.60
|27 November 2025
|7,712
|9.48
|73,115.93
|28 November 2025
|7,000
|9.81
|68,686.10
|Total, 24 November 2025 to 28 November 2025
|32,000
|9.56
|306,075.83
|Total accumulated under the programme
|1,064,136
|10.04
|10,688,379.96
With the transactions stated above, Columbus A/S holds a total of 1,064,136 own shares, corresponding to 0.82% of the Company's share capital.
