Rawabi Hypermarket Izghawa Celebrates 1000Th Day With Mega Offers

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Rawabi Hypermarket Izghawa celebrates its 1000th day of operations with a three-day mega promotion running from November 30 to December 2, 2025.

The milestone marks the store's strong and growing presence in the Izghawa community since its opening on 2 March 2023. Spread across 120,000 sq. ft with 26 checkout counters and more than 500 parking spaces, the hypermarket offers customers a smooth and convenient single-floor shopping experience that covers every essential category. From Fresh Food and Supermarket essentials to a dedicated Fashion Zone, Organic Section, and an extensive range of pet food products, Rawabi Hypermarket Izghawa continues to position itself as a complete destination for family shopping.

The official inauguration of the 1000th Day Celebration was held yesterday at Rawabi Hypermarket Izghawa, marking the beginning of a festive weekend filled with exciting deals and in-store engagements. To commemorate this occasion, the hypermarket is welcoming all customers with remarkable offers and gifting activities.

The celebration features exceptional pricing on major electronics, home appliances, fresh food, and grocery items, including the iPhone 17 Pro 256GB at QR4,189, iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB at QR4,439, China Carpet 160 x 230 cm at QR27, Impex Drum Vacuum Cleaner at QR139, Pakistan Beef with Bone at QR16.50 per kg, Kellogg's Corn Flakes 750g at QR12.50, Lotus Jasmine Rice 5kg at QR16.75, First Choice Sugar 5kg at QR10.75, and many more irresistible deals across all departments.

As part of the 1000th Day Celebration, customers who make a purchase of QR1,000 and above will also receive a complimentary Rawabi Gift Voucher worth QR100, adding even more value to their festive shopping experience.

As part of the celebration, Rawabi Hypermarket Izghawa has also introduced a special Half Pay Back Offer in the Fashion Department. Customers who spend QR100 on selected garments, footwear, and ladies' bags will receive a QR50 shopping voucher. This exclusive promotion will run from November 30 to December 29, 2025, giving fashion shoppers a full month of extra value.

Speaking on the occasion, Kannu Baker, Group General Manager of Al Rawabi Group, expressed his appreciation for the continued support of the community.

He stated,“The 1000th day of Rawabi Hypermarket Izghawa is more than a milestone; it is a testament to our commitment to customer satisfaction, quality, and affordability. Since opening in 2023, this hypermarket has become a key shopping landmark for families in the area. We thank our customers for their trust and loyalty, and we remain dedicated to delivering an exceptional retail experience with every visit.”

The 1000th day celebration also features special media engagements, live customer interaction activities, and giveaways for selected shoppers. With expanded discounts across Fresh Food, Grocery, Electronics, Home Appliances, Household items, Toys, and Fashion, Rawabi Hypermarket Izghawa aims to create a vibrant and rewarding shopping atmosphere throughout the celebration period.

The store also continues to enhance its sustainability initiatives by expanding eco-friendly product options, promoting waste reduction practices, and implementing energy-efficient systems within the hypermarket.