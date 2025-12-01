403
Netanyahu submits request for presidential pardon
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu formally submitted a request on Sunday seeking a presidential pardon for the corruption cases in which he is currently on trial, according to general reports.
A statement from the presidential office said the appeal will be forwarded to the Justice Ministry’s Pardons Department for review, after which the president’s legal advisers will examine the findings before President Isaac Herzog delivers a final ruling.
“The President's Office recognizes that this is an exceptional request with significant implications, and the President will consider it after receiving all opinions,” the statement noted.
Officials said the request included a detailed letter from Netanyahu’s attorney as well as one written personally by the prime minister. The documents are permitted to be made public due to “the importance of this exceptional request and its repercussions.”
In his letter, Netanyahu wrote, “Despite my personal interest in conducting the trial and proving my innocence until full acquittal, I believe the public interest dictates otherwise,” as cited by reports. He added that “ending the trial will help lower the intensity of the flames in the debate that has formed around it.”
Netanyahu’s trial, which began on May 24, 2020, marks the first time in Israel’s history that a sitting prime minister has testified as a criminal defendant. He is facing three corruption cases, all of which he rejects.
Under Israeli law, the president has the power to grant pardons or commute sentences, typically after considering assessments from relevant authorities such as the justice or defense ministers.
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly urged the Israeli president to approve a pardon for Netanyahu, according to reports.
