Kaldalón Hf.: Routine Announcement Regarding Share Buybacks Pursuant To Buyback Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In week 48 of 2025, Kaldalón hf. purchased 625,520 of its own shares for a total consideration of ISK 15,688,208 as detailed below

Date Time Purchased Shares Share Price Purchase Price Own Shares after Transaction 24.11.2025 10:30:12 242,005 25.00 6,050,125 19,376,592 24.11.2025 10:30:19 800 25.00 20,000 19,377,392 24.11.2025 10:33:27 7,195 25.00 179,875 19,384,587 25.11.2025 09:37:06 226,694 25.00 5,667,350 19,611,281 25.11.2025 09:41:23 23,306 25.00 582,650 19,634,587 27.11.2025 13:13:39 121,641 25.40 3,089,681 19,756,228 27.11.2025 14:48:35 1,939 25.40 49,251 19,758,167 27.11.2025 15:20:52 1,940 25.40 49,276 19,760,107 625,520 15,688,208

These transactions were carried out in accordance with the share buyback program announced by Kaldalón hf. on 28 October 2025 and published on the Nasdaq Iceland stock exchange. Under the terms of the program, the Company may repurchase up to a maximum of 9,000,000 shares, provided that the total consideration does not exceed ISK 250,000,000. The buyback program commenced on Wednesday, 29 October 2025, and will remain in effect until either of the aforementioned thresholds (volume or amount) is reached, but in any case no later than 31 December 2025.

Prior to these transactions, Kaldalón hf. held 19,134,587 of its own shares. Following the purchases, the company holds a total of 19,760,107 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.82% of the company's total issued share capital.

To date, Kaldalón hf. has purchased a total of 5,570,186 own shares under the program, equivalent to 0.51% of issued share capital, for a total purchase price of ISK 144,390,591.

The buyback program is conducted in accordance with the Icelandic Companies Act No. 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse, as incorporated into Icelandic law by Act No. 60/2021 on measures against market abuse, and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 which sets out technical standards for buyback programs.

For further information, please contact:

Jón Þór Gunnarsson, CEO

...