Biomar Preliminary Financial Outlook For 2026 And Mid-Term Targets
|Metric
|Outlook 2026
|Comments
|Volume
|1,600-1,670 thousand tonnes
|Volumes expected to grow 2-7% in 2026 compared to 2025
|Revenue
|DKK 16,000-17,000 million
|Based on foreign exchange rates and raw material prices at current levels
|EBIT
|DKK 1,100-1,200 million
|Depreciation and amortisation in the level of DKK 400 million
|Capex
|DKK 300-500 million
|Above historical levels. Depends on timing of a potential expansion in Ecuador of c. DKK 250 million
'Towards 2030, BioMar aims to achieve a volume growth of an average of 4-6% per annum while EBIT is targeted to grow at an average rate of 8-10% per annum. ROIC incl. goodwill is targeted to be above 20%.
As a potentially independently listed company, BioMar targets a capital structure in the range of 1.0-2.0 times net interest-bearing debt to EBITDA and a dividend policy aiming for a payout of at least 50% of annual net profit.
All the above-mentioned figures are preliminary and subject to change. Schouw & Co. releases its annual report for 2025 on 5 March 2026, in which the outlook for Schouw & Co. and the remaining portfolio companies will be disclosed.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, tel. +45 8611 22 22
Attachment
-
2025-12-01 FBM25-55 BioMar guidance ENG
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment