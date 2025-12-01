Nagaland Remains One Of India's Most Peaceful States, Says CM Rio On Statehood Day

MENAFN - IANS) Kohima, Dec 1 (IANS) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday said the state continues to remain one of the most peaceful places in the country, with no major law and order or security issues.

Addressing the Statehood Day celebration at the Nagaland Secretariat Plaza in Kohima, the Chief Minister welcomed the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) decision to relax the Protected Area Permit (PAP) regime for foreign tourists during the 10-day Hornbill Festival beginning Monday.

CM Rio, however, urged the Centre to consider permanently lifting the PAP regime to unlock the full tourism potential of the state and accelerate economic growth.

He said that Nagaland has made remarkable progress over the years and expressed confidence that peace and stability will continue to guide the state towards development and prosperity.

Responding to the Nagaland government's request, the Centre on Saturday (November 29) relaxed the PAP regime for foreign visitors during the 'Hornbill Festival', beginning on Monday at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama, around 12 km south of the state capital Kohima.

A senior official in Kohima had said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has conveyed to Nagaland Chief Secretary Sentiyanger Imchen that the Government of India has approved the relaxation of the PAP regime for the annual Hornbill Festival. The official added that the state government had made several appeals over the past 12 months for temporary relaxation to ensure wider international participation in the annual cultural mega-event.

The PAP, imposed in Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram, under the Foreigners (Protected Areas) Order, 1958, regulates and restricts the entry of foreign nationals into designated areas.

The Chief Minister, in his address on Monday, said:“On this Statehood Day, let us come together to build a prosperous, inclusive, and sustainable future for the people of the state. Let us reaffirm our commitment to the progress and well-being of our state.”

“As we celebrate our journey, we honour the legacy of our leaders who fought tirelessly for our rights and our identity. We look back with pride at our progress, even as we remain conscious that much remains to be done,” Rio stated.

Emphasising unity, he urged citizens to uphold peace and coexistence, recalling how the gospel and education transformed Naga society from a history of conflict to a community anchored in faith and progress.

As the festive season approaches, the Chief Minister called for renewed commitment to brotherhood, harmony and fellowship. President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Chief Ministers of Northeastern states and many leaders across the country greeted the people of Nagaland on their statehood day.

The state of Nagaland was formally inaugurated on December 1, 1963, as the 16th state of the Indian Union. Over 86 per cent of the state's two-million population (2011 Census) belong to tribal communities. Nagaland has 17 major tribes and numerous sub-tribes, each with its own rich cultural heritage, traditional dances, music, attire and customs.