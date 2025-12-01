Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

HONOR To Launch The All-New HONOR Magic 8 Pro In Riyadh On 17 December 2025


2025-12-01 02:15:21
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)

HONOR invites media representatives and tech enthusiasts to mark their calendars for the upcoming launch event of the HONOR Magic 8 Pro, taking place in Riyadh on 17 December 2025.



The event will unveil HONOR's latest flagship, featuring next-generation AI capabilities, breakthrough camera innovations, exceptional night and long-distance photography, and a design built for premium performance and durability.

Attendees can expect an exclusive first look at the device, live demos, and insights into how HONOR continues to redefine the smartphone experience for users in Saudi Arabia.

MENAFN01122025005446012082ID1110417470



Mid-East Info

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search