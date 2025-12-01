403
HONOR To Launch The All-New HONOR Magic 8 Pro In Riyadh On 17 December 2025
The event will unveil HONOR's latest flagship, featuring next-generation AI capabilities, breakthrough camera innovations, exceptional night and long-distance photography, and a design built for premium performance and durability. Attendees can expect an exclusive first look at the device, live demos, and insights into how HONOR continues to redefine the smartphone experience for users in Saudi Arabia.
