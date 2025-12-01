HONOR To Launch The All-New HONOR Magic 8 Pro In Riyadh On 17 December 2025

HONOR invites media representatives and tech enthusiasts to mark their calendars for the upcoming launch event of the HONOR Magic 8 Pro, taking place in Riyadh on 17 December 2025.

The event will unveil HONOR's latest flagship, featuring next-generation AI capabilities, breakthrough camera innovations, exceptional night and long-distance photography, and a design built for premium performance and durability.

Attendees can expect an exclusive first look at the device, live demos, and insights into how HONOR continues to redefine the smartphone experience for users in Saudi Arabia.