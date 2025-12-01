403
Samsung India Launches Galaxy Tab A11+ To Deliver Smarter Experiences Across Work, Learning, And Entertainment
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, India, December 1, 2025 â€“ Samsung, India's largest consumer electronics brand, today announced the launch of the Galaxy Tab A11+, introducing key AI capabilities to benefit more users with fast and power-efficient performance, ideal for seamless multitasking. The Galaxy Tab A11+ combines intelligent features with an immersive 11-inch display, and an elegant metal design.
The Galaxy Tab A11+ offers a smooth scrolling and an immersive viewing experience for streaming, and digital learning. The vibrant display is complemented by quad speaker with Dolby Atmos that deliver rich, balanced audio for movie, music, and online learning. The device also supports a 3.5 mm audio jack to enhance usability. The 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera enable clear video calls, document scanning, and sharper content capture. This makes it easier for students, creators and families to stay connected and productive.
"At Samsung, we are committed to expanding access to meaningful innovations that enhance everyday life. With the Galaxy Tab A11+, we are bringing powerful AI capabilities, a premium design and reliable all-day performance to more users in India. This device has been thoughtfully designed to support on-the-go productivity, learning, and entertainment," said Sagnik Sen, Director, MX Business, Samsung India.
Advanced AI for Smarter Learning and Everyday Tasks
The Galaxy Tab A11+ brings essential AI features to help users learn, explore and complete tasks with ease:
With Google Gemini, users get real-time visual AI through which they can more naturally engage in conversational interactions that make everyday tasks easier.
Circle to Search with Google, provides instant answers with a simple gesture, helping users explore, understand, and delve deeper into anything on their screen. Users can also translate text in real time as they scroll through news articles, social media posts or online content, with instant on-screen translations in their preferred language.
Solve Math on Samsung Notes delivers step-by-step support for equations and assignments. It delivers quick and accurate solutions to complex math equations with the tool supporting both handwritten and typed expressions in real time â€” handling everything from basic arithmetic to advanced, scientific calculator-level computations and unit conversions for measurements.
These features make learning more interactive and productivity more seamless, whether at school, work or home.
Powerful Performance and Generous Storage
Powered by the 4nm based MediaTek MT8775 processor, the Galaxy Tab A11+ delivers smooth performance for multitasking. Available in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants, with support for up to 2TB expandable storage, making it ideal for storing content, large files and learning material. A 7,040mAh battery with 25W fast charging ensures dependable, all-day use.
Premium Design and Seamless Connectivity
The Galaxy Tab A11+ comes in a sleek metal design with refined finish options in Grey and Silver. Its slim profile- measuring 257.1 x 168.7 x 6.9 mm and weighing 480 g (WiFi) and 491 g (5G) - offers comfortable all-day portability. Available in both 5G and Wi-Fi variants, the Galaxy Tab A11+ makes staying connected easy whether at home, at work or on the move.
Pricing and Availability
The Galaxy Tab A11+ will be available starting at INR 19999, from November 28 (includes Bank Cashback). It will be available on Amazon, Samsung, and select retail stores.
About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience.
