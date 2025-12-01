403
Norway Set to Launch Drone Manufacturing for Ukraine
(MENAFN) Norway and Ukraine have formalized plans to launch Ukrainian drone manufacturing on Norwegian soil, with operations set to commence "rapidly in 2026," multiple outlets reported Sunday.
The partnership is designed to bolster defense capabilities in both nations while reinforcing European security infrastructure. Norway's Defense Ministry told domestic wire service NTB via email that finished drones will be transferred to Ukraine as donations.
Norway's Defense Minister Tore Sandvik explained the strategic framework: "The agreement facilitates closer development and cooperation between the Norwegian and Ukrainian drone industries. After production, these drones will be donated to Ukraine."
"According to the agreement that has been signed, Ukraine will share technology and innovation with Norway, and the goal is to achieve closer and deeper cooperation with the Norwegian defense industry to increase production capacity and thereby Europe's security," Sandvik continued.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal characterized the arrangement as mutually advantageous.
"Ukraine is sharing its experience and technology with Norway. We are gaining production capacity that will provide our soldiers with modern drones. In addition, this opens up new opportunities for research and development," Shmyhal stated, expressing appreciation to Sandvik.
The initiative will incorporate a full research and development phase engaging the Norwegian Defence Research Institute (FFI), technology firms, and domestic drone producers. Oslo anticipates the collaboration will deepen national defense expertise.
Norwegian State Secretary Marte Gerhardsen disclosed to a public broadcaster that the program originated from a direct Ukrainian appeal. "Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked us to do this. They are in a very demanding situation, and it is important that we do what we can to help Ukraine now," Gerhardsen said.
Gerhardsen declined to specify an exact delivery timeline but emphasized urgency: drones should reach Ukraine "as soon as possible."
