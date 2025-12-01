Construction Contract In Estonia (Office Building In Tallinn)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 28 November 2025, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of the AS Merko Ehitus group, and Mainor Ülemiste AS signed a design and construction agreement for the construction of an office building at Lõõtsa 1 B/C in Tallinn.

The contract covers the construction of a 13-storey, two-tower office building. The building, which will be named after Viktor Masing, will have a gross floor area of ​​27,300 m2, A-energy class rating and is being applied for LEED Gold energy-efficient building certificate.

The value of the contract is approximately EUR 35 million, plus VAT. The construction works will be completed in November 2027.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (merko ) is a recognised Estonian construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering and residential construction.

Additional information: AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, member of the Management Board, Mr. Veljo Viitmann, phone: +372 680 5105.

Urmas Somelar

Head of Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

...

AS Merko Ehitus ) group companies construct buildings and infrastructure and develop real estate. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. As at the end of 2024, the group employed 605 people, and the group's revenue for 2024 was EUR 539 million.