Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Construction Contract In Estonia (Office Building In Tallinn)


2025-12-01 02:01:24
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 28 November 2025, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of the AS Merko Ehitus group, and Mainor Ülemiste AS signed a design and construction agreement for the construction of an office building at Lõõtsa 1 B/C in Tallinn.

The contract covers the construction of a 13-storey, two-tower office building. The building, which will be named after Viktor Masing, will have a gross floor area of ​​27,300 m2, A-energy class rating and is being applied for LEED Gold energy-efficient building certificate.

The value of the contract is approximately EUR 35 million, plus VAT. The construction works will be completed in November 2027.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (merko ) is a recognised Estonian construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering and residential construction.

Additional information: AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, member of the Management Board, Mr. Veljo Viitmann, phone: +372 680 5105.

Urmas Somelar
Head of Finance
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
...

AS Merko Ehitus ) group companies construct buildings and infrastructure and develop real estate. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. As at the end of 2024, the group employed 605 people, and the group's revenue for 2024 was EUR 539 million.


MENAFN01122025004107003653ID1110417332



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search