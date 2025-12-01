Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Marry Raj Nidimoru TODAY At Isha Yoga Center? Here's What We Know

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru may marry, according to reports. According to speculations circulating widely on social media, mainly Reddit, the Citadel pair is set to marry on Monday, December 1, 2025, at a private ceremony

The prominent South cinema diva has recently made news for her suspected romance with Raj Nidimoru, the director of The Family Man.

However, Samantha and Raj have not officially acknowledged these allegations as of yet.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu first encountered Raj Nidimoru, who helmed The Family Man alongside his creative partner DK, under the moniker Raj And DK, when she joined the show's second season. The actress, who was married to Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya at the time, grew close to Raj and his ex-wife, Shyamali De, over time.

Following her divorce from her spouse, the actress from Ye Maaya Chesave apparently fell in love with the filmmaker. According to rumours, Raj and Shyamali's intimate relationship led to their split.

Samantha is currently taking a break from her acting career to focus on her health. Raj Nidimoru, on the other hand, is on a high after receiving rave reviews for the just-released The Family Man Season 3.

The alleged pair is slated to work together again on an upcoming horror thriller series called Rakt Brahmand, which will be available on Netflix.