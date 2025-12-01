About 30 Jewish Sites Damaged In Russian Strikes Across Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the United Jewish Community of Ukraine (UJCU) reported this on Telegram.

It is noted that as a result of one of yesterday's Russian missile strikes on Kharkiv, Jewish Cemetery No. 3 in Saltivka was damaged. As noted by the community, this happened at the beginning of Shabbat.

Today, Rabbi Moshe Moskowitz of the Kharkiv region visited the site of the destruction, inspected the damaged areas, and prayed for the memory of the buried Jews.

The UJCU reported that the community, together with city services, is coordinating further steps to assess the damage and restore the damaged sections of the cemetery.

The community emphasized that this is not the first case of attacks on Jewish sites in Kharkiv.

According to the UJCU, about 30 cases of damage to Jewish sites throughout Ukraine have already been verified, including synagogues, schools, kindergartens, memorials, historic buildings, and cemeteries.

This figure does not include areas where active hostilities are ongoing or have been ongoing, the community noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, a Russian air strike in Kharkiv damaged a cemetery in the Saltivsky district.

Photo: United Jewish Community of Ukraine