Qatar Attends Arab League Event To Mark Palestine Solidarity Day

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar took part in an event organised Sunday by the General Secretariat of the Arab League at its headquarters in Cairo to mark the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

Deputy Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the Arab League, Maryam Ahmed al-Shaibi, led Qatar's delegation to the event.

The event was held in response to the UNGA resolution issued in 1977 to revive this day annually, with the aim of reaffirming the just Palestinian cause and standing in solidarity with the Palestinian people in their legitimate struggle to end the occupation and restore freedom and independence.

It underscores their independent and sovereign statehood, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

Overall, the event featured solidarity speeches and the screening of a short film prepared by the General Secretariat, showcasing the plight of the Palestinian people, marked by decades-long ethnic cleansing, forced displacement, and deprivation of their right to self-determination due to the long-standing injustice caused by the persistent Israeli occupation.

The event was intended to highlight the role of those who stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights across the world, in addition to their steadfast commitment to the principles of humanity, justice, and respect for human rights.

Alongside this event, a fine art exhibition was staged, featuring photographs spotlighting the Palestinian cause, in collaboration with the General Secretariat and the Permanent Mission of the State of Palestine to the Arab League.

The event also included the honouring of several institutions in recognition of their efforts to support the Palestinian people, as well as some segments of the Palestinian community for their resilience and sacrifices.

