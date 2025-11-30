50% Of Holiday Shoppers Plan To Use Buy Now, Pay Later To Cover Their Expenses, But It Can Encourage Overspending. Here Are Some Alternatives

More holiday shoppers need a boost from“buy now, pay later” (BNPL).

According to a recent survey from PayPal, 50% of consumers are going to use BNPL apps to help with their holiday spending. (1) These figures are likely higher for younger demographics, considering one in four millennials and Gen Zers already use BNPL“regularly.”



Real Estate: Thanks to Jeff Bezos, you can now become a landlord for as little as $100 - and no, you don't have to deal with tenants or fix freezers. Here's how

Retirement: Dave Ramsey warns nearly 50% of Americans are making 1 big Social Security mistake - here's what it is and 3 simple steps to fix it ASAP Investing: Warren Buffett used 8 solid, repeatable money rules to turn $9,800 into a $150B fortune. Start using them today to get rich (and stay rich)

Must Read

Although BNPL is advertised as a budgeting tool, it can make overspending easy. PayPal found that 52% of respondents are“more likely” to hit the“buy” button if they can use BNPL.

There's no denying that BNPL is a convenient way to pay, but misusing it could easily set a shopper's holiday finances back.

BNPL gifting: Beneficial or destined to backfire?

BNPL is appealing because it's so simple: just break your purchase down into smaller interest-free payments. There are no credit checks and no waiting to save up, which can make big-ticket gifts feel manageable.

Plus, there's the instant gratification of getting what you want while still paying it off.

The numbers show more Americans are gravitating to BNPL as a budgeting tool. Capital One noted a rise from 86.5 million to 91.5 million Americans who used BNPL between 2024 and 2025. (2)

Due to this surge in popularity, BNPL has become a business driver in recent years. PayPal notes that enterprises that use BNPL see a 91% bump in their average order value.

But BNPL's simplicity has a sinister side.

Surveys reveal that a significant number of people who use the BNPL model are struggling to keep track of their payments. For instance, LendingTree data shows 41% of people were late on their payments within the past year. (3) Morgan Stanley also estimated that the average loan for a BNPL user is now $760. (4)

All of these statistics align with what economists now call the“K-shaped economy,” where the bottom 80% of Americans face increasing pressure from rising prices.

To further illustrate this point, LendingTree found that 25% of consumers now use BNPL for groceries. (3) That's up 14% from 2024.

So, even though spending may seem resilient, it's increasingly dependent on short-term financing tools to keep it going.

And even with BNPL, many people are struggling to keep up with their payments.

Read more: Robert Kiyosaki says this 1 asset will surge 400% in a year - and he begs investors not to miss its 'explosion'

Are there better budgeting strategies than BNPL?

Although BNPL is tempting and increasingly unavoidable, that doesn't mean it's the only way to finance holiday purchases. Regardless of the method someone uses, smart spending begins with creating a realistic budget.

Before you browse online or step into a store, decide how much you can comfortably spend on gifts, travel, food and other holiday expenses.

Consider downloading a money management app to track your expenses and stay on track with your goals and limits. Seeing the numbers in black and white can help prevent impulse purchases and provide a clear guide for what's reasonable.

If you're looking for a BNPL-like experience, credit cards remain the classic alternative, and they let you earn rewards for your purchases.

Pro tip: Search for the latest holiday promotions for cards to take advantage of deferred interest or higher rewards. You could also use a dedicated credit card for holiday spending to make tracking expenses easier.

Another traditional alternative is a layaway program on sites like Amazon, which lets you secure an item with a small down payment and installments over time.

A big difference between BNPL and layaway is that you don't receive the item until it is fully paid off (so don't worry about impulse use while indebted!).

For anyone concerned about safety, using a debit card forces you to only spend what's available in your bank account. For even greater discipline, you could load a prepaid debit card with your allotted shopping money so once the card is empty, your spending is done.

But don't feel bad if you still want to use BNPL. Although BNPL is easy to misuse, it's not inherently bad, and there are strategies that everyone can use to keep payments in check.

For instance, avoid juggling more than one or two BNPL purchases at a time. Overlapping due dates can easily increase confusion and lead to missed payments and fees.

It's also a good idea to set plenty of reminders on your phone and calendar to reduce the odds of forgetting any of these due dates.

Whenever you commit to a BNPL purchase, focus on the total price rather than those attractive small installments. It's safest to have the mindset that BNPL is a tool for purchases you already planned into your budget.

Lastly, don't feel like BNPL is the“be-all, end-all” budgeting tool. A hybrid approach to shopping may provide the ideal balance of flexibility and control. For example, you could use a prepaid card for small gifts and a single BNPL purchase for a higher-ticket item, all while tracking everything in your money management app.

Even though BNPL can make shopping seem easier, it's not a substitute for the boring habits of mindful budgeting and careful tracking. With the right plan in place, you can still gift generously without starting the new year dealing with debt.



'Hold on to your money': Jeff Bezos issued a warning to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' - does it hold true today?

Dave Ramsey says this 7-step plan 'works every single time' to kill debt, get rich - and 'anyone' can do it

Keeping too much cash in your bank account could be a costly mistake - here's how to know if you've got too much I'm almost 50 years old and have nothing saved for retirement. What do I do? Don't panic. Here are 6 easy ways to catch up (and fast)

What to read next

Join 200,000+ readers and get Moneywise's best stories and exclusive interviews first - clear insights curated and delivered weekly. Subscribe now.

Article sources

We rely only on vetted sources and credible third-party reporting. For details, see our editorial ethics and guidelines.

PayPal (1 ); Capitol One (2 ); LendingTree (3 ); Morgan Stanley (4 )

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.