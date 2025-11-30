Verstappen Snatches Victory In Qatar As Mclaren Strategy Misfires

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Red Bull's Max Verstappen kept his championship hopes alive under the Lusail floodlights, winning a chaotic and tactically fraught Qatar Grand Prix after McLaren's bold, and ultimately disastrous, decision not to pit under an early Safety Car left both their drivers exposed.

Pole-sitter Oscar Piastri salvaged second place and 18 points, while championship leader Lando Norris fought back to finish fourth in a damage-limitation drive. The dramatic result ensures the title battle will go down to the wire in Abu Dhabi next weekend. Carlos Sainz delivered a superb performance to take third, earning Williams their second podium of the season.

As things stand, Norris heads into the final round with a 12-point lead over four-time consecutive champion Verstappen, with Piastri 16 points back in third. A third-place finish in Abu Dhabi would secure Norris his maiden title, but with Verstappen having won five of the last eight Grands Prix, and with McLaren under scrutiny for repeated strategic missteps, the season finale is poised for a dramatic twist.

The key moment unfolded at the end of lap 7, when Nico Hulkenberg and Pierre Gasly made light contact, sending the Sauber spinning and triggering a Safety Car. Verstappen immediately dived into the pits, as did nearly the entire field, except for both McLarens and Haas' Esteban Ocon.

The urgency to pit was heightened by an enforced 25-lap maximum stint length on all Pirelli tyre sets on a highly-demanding Lusail track, effectively guaranteeing at least two pit stops in the 57-lap race. Red Bull, aware of McLaren's strong pace all weekend, gambled early, and it paid off handsomely, with Verstappen securing his seventh win of the season, the same as his McLaren rivals.

"This was an incredible race for us. We made the right call as a team to box under that Safety Car. That was smart," said Verstappen, who claimed his third consecutive victory in Qatar. "I'm super happy to win here. We stay in the fight until the end. Incredible! It was a very strong race on a weekend that was a bit tough but we won the race and that was important."

Saturday's Sprint winner Piastri, who saw a near-certain victory slip away due to McLaren's strategy, was frustrated.“Speechless...” he said over team radio after the chequered flag.“I don't have any words.”

Speaking moments later, a forlorn-looking Piastri criticised his team. "Clearly we didn't get it right tonight. I drove the best race that I could and as fast as I could. There was nothing left out there. I tried my best but it wasn't to be tonight unfortunately,” the Australian said.

"I think in hindsight it's pretty obvious what we would have done, but I'm sure we'll discuss it as a team. It's not all bad. It's been a really good weekend and the pace has been very strong. Obviously it's a little bit tough to swallow at the moment,” the 24-year-old added.

Immediately after the race, McLaren faced accusations that the controversial call was influenced by a desire to avoid favouring either Norris or Piastri in the tight title fight. Norris rejected that claim outright, despite the decision leaving both cars vulnerable. Had both drivers pitted, Norris would have queued behind Piastri and risked losing track position, while stopping only one car would inevitably raise questions about favoritism.

“No, nothing to do with that. Everyone keeps thinking that but it's nothing to do with that,” Norris insisted.“It's tough. We just had to have faith in the team making the right decision. It's always a gamble. We were the ones who took a gamble in a way. Now it's the wrong decision. We shouldn't have done it. We've won the constructors' six races ago because of that. Not our finest day but that's life,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kimi Antonelli helped Mercedes inch closer to securing second place in the Constructors' Championship with a strong run to fifth. Norris was hunting down the Italian on the final lap when Antonelli ran wide, allowing the Briton to pounce and seize fourth, a potentially crucial gain of two extra points heading into Abu Dhabi.

Behind Antonelli, Isack Hadjar looked set for sixth before suffering a left-front puncture three laps from the end, promoting George Russell after the Mercedes driver had lost three positions on lap one.

Fernando Alonso, Charles Leclerc, Liam Lawson, and Yuki Tsunoda completed the top ten. Alex Albon (Williams) finished 11th ahead of Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari), Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber), and Franco Colapinto (Alpine). Ocon was classified 15th after receiving a five-second penalty for a false start, ahead of Gasly, Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), and the unlucky Hadjar.

Ollie Bearman retired after serving a 10-second stop-go penalty for running an unsafe car, while Hulkenberg's race ended in the gravel following his collision with Gasly.

