Qatar F1 GP: Sheikh Joaan Crowns Verstappen Champion

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, Sunday crowned Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing driver as the winner of the Qatar Airways Formula 1 Grand Prix 2025. Held at Lusail International Circuit, the Qatar Grand Prix served as round 23 and the penultimate race of the Formula 1 World Championship season.

Joining Sheikh Joaan in the podium ceremony were, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), Badr Mohammed al-Meer, CEO of Qatar Airways, Abdulrahman al-Mannai, President of the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation, and Abdulaziz al-Mohannadi, CEO of Lusail International Circuit.

The Dutch driver clinched first place after completing the 57-lap race in a time of 1:24:38.241 hours, finishing ahead of Australia's Oscar Piastri of McLaren, who took second place, while Spain's Carlos Sainz of Williams secured the third place.

Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing driver Qatar Airways Formula 1 Grand Prix 2025