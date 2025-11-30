Qatar F1 GP: Sheikh Joaan Crowns Verstappen Champion
Joining Sheikh Joaan in the podium ceremony were, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), Badr Mohammed al-Meer, CEO of Qatar Airways, Abdulrahman al-Mannai, President of the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation, and Abdulaziz al-Mohannadi, CEO of Lusail International Circuit.
The Dutch driver clinched first place after completing the 57-lap race in a time of 1:24:38.241 hours, finishing ahead of Australia's Oscar Piastri of McLaren, who took second place, while Spain's Carlos Sainz of Williams secured the third place.Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing driver Qatar Airways Formula 1 Grand Prix 2025
