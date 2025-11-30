Project To Enhance Success Opportunities For Jordanian, Syrian Students Concludes

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 30 (Petra) – The "Enhancing Success Opportunities for Jordanian and Syrian Students in Host Communities" project, organized by the "Madrasati" initiative in partnership with the Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair Refugee Education Fund, concluded on Sunday.The closing ceremony was attended by representatives from the Ministry of Education, the Al Ghurair Fund, project partners, as well as school principals, teachers, and students from the targeted schools.Representing the Minister of Education, Secretary General for Administrative and Financial Affairs at the Ministry of Education, Sahar Shakhatreh, highlighted that the project embodies cooperation and collective efforts to support and empower students. She noted that it reflects the ministry and partners' commitment to providing meaningful learning opportunities that enable students to build a brighter, more informed future."Empowering students represents a national investment in human capital," Shakhatreh said, adding that the project provided outstanding examples of students who, through proper guidance and support, discovered their abilities and interests and defined clear career paths aligned with their skills and ambitions.Tala Swais, Director of the "Madrasati" initiative, stated that the project reached over 4,200 Jordanian and Syrian students through programs in career guidance, employability skills development, and support for core subjects. She emphasized that the project achieved tangible change, showing that participating students developed a more positive outlook toward vocational education.Dana Balqer, Head of Regional Programs at the Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair Refugee Education Fund, underscored the importance of investing in education as a key driver of development and change, noting that the project's outcomes demonstrate the impact of such investment.The ceremony featured success stories of students who redefined their potential when given fair opportunities and targeted support, alongside a presentation of the main results and indicators achieved during the project's implementation.