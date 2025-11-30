Al Baidhaei Breaks Through As Mullen Stars And Al Mheiri Takes Command

Jebel Ali Racecourse delivered a compelling afternoon of racing on Saturday, headlined by a gritty victory from Mashkoor in the Zayed & Rashid Initiative Cup, the feature event of the day.

The win marked a standout moment for Marwan Al Baidhaei, one of the UAE's emerging training talents, while Dubai-based British jockey Richard Mullen enjoyed a resurgent treble, and reigning champion trainer Musabbeh Al Mheiri powered to the top of the standings and past the Dh One million mark in prize money earnings with a decisive double.

Mashkoor, with Mullen in the irons, produced a tenacious performance to secure the feature race for the third win of his career and his second at Jebel Ali.

Under a well-judged ride by the veteran, he held off the late charge of War Hawk, ridden by Andrew Slattery for Simon & Ed Crisford, while Mount Kosciuszko completed the placings.

For Al Baidhaei, already recognised this year with the prestigious ERA Najm Award for dedication, sportsmanship, and his 'horse-first' philosophy, the victory was another important milestone in his rise through the UAE training ranks.

Al Baidhaei reflected on the performance of Mashkoor, saying,“He's a bit underrated, but he's been training very well. I was slightly worried because it was his first run of the season, but carrying the lightweight helped him, and he turned out to be fitter than I expected.

“I knew that if he travelled with the group, he would run a big race,” he added.

“It was a tough field, and all the major stables were represented. At the 400 metres, I thought he might be getting tired, but when he saw the horses coming at him, he dug in. He's a real fighter.”

Thoughtful and ambitious in his training approach, Al Baidhaei continues to build a competitive operation despite being one of the younger and newer trainers in the UAE. Saturday's feature win further cemented his growing reputation.

Mullen rolls back the years

It was also a memorable afternoon for Richard Mullen, the former UAE champion jockey long associated with Zabeel Stables and the legendary sprinter Reynaldothewizard, who provided him with his first Group 1 triumph in the 2013 Dubai Golden Shaheen.

Mullen delivered a vintage display at Jebel Ali, racking up three winners, two of them for reigning champion trainer Musabbeh Al Mheiri, reaffirming his status as one of the most reliable and consistent freelance riders on the UAE circuit.

Champion trainer Musabbeh Al Mheiri continued his strong season with a well-earned double, a result that propelled him to the top of the UAE trainer standings. His tally now stands at 10 wins and seven second-place finishes, and Saturday's successes also made him the first trainer this season to break the Dh 1 million prize-money mark.

The Oasis Stable handler's first success of the day came in The 54th Stakes for 2-year-olds, where Duke Of Immatin broke his maiden at just his second career start. A son of Gun Runner, one of the elite stallions in global racing and a six-time Grade 1 winner and the 2017 Horse of the Year, Duke was third on debut at Meydan, and he showed sharp progression under Mheir's handling and Mullen's confident ride.

Al Mheiri doubled up in The Ghaf Tree Stakes, with The Ice Phoenix scoring stylishly on only his third UAE appearance. Formerly trained in the UK by Charlie Hills and later by Lucia Botti, he is now two from three for Al Mheiri.

Musabbeh Al Mheiri expressed his satisfaction with his runners and said,“I'm very pleased with both horses. Duke of Immatin took a good step forward from his debut, and The Ice Phoenix is learning and improving with every run. They both showed the attitude and progression we hoped for.

“It's a long season ahead, and we're looking forward to campaigning them. They have plenty more to offer, and we're excited about what's to come,” the three-time UAE champion trainer added.

Ultimately, Saturday at Jebel Ali showcased the vibrant UAE racing scene at its best: a rising star trainer claiming the feature, a champion trainer tightening his grip on the season, and one of the country's most respected jockeys rolling back the years with a superb treble.

2025-2026 Trainer Standings

Musabbeh Al Mheiri 10 wins, 7 2ndsMichael Costa 8 wins, 6 2ndsIbrahim Al Hadhrami 8 wins, 4 2nds