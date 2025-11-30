403
India Strongly Protests “Arbitrary” Detention of Citizen in Shanghai
(MENAFN) India announced on Wednesday that it lodged a firm protest with China concerning what it described as the “arbitrary” detention of an Indian national at Shanghai’s Pudong Airport.
Indian officials emphasized that actions like this are “most unhelpful” at a time when both countries are attempting to restore diplomatic ties.
The incident involves Prema Wangjom Thongdok, an Indian citizen from Arunachal Pradesh, a northeastern border state also claimed by Beijing. The detention has sparked tensions between the neighboring countries.
During a briefing on Wednesday, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that India and China have “worked closely to maintain peace and tranquility in the border regions.”
He highlighted that notable progress has been made, particularly “on people-centric engagements.”
Jaiswal further stated, “Arbitrary actions by China, as the one that I refer to, involving an Indian citizen from Arunachal Pradesh, are most unhelpful towards efforts being made by both sides to build mutual trust and understanding and gradually move towards normalization of bilateral relations.”
Thongdok recounted that she was held for 18 hours without food and subjected to harassment by immigration authorities in Shanghai, where she was in transit for a flight to Japan.
She explained that Chinese officials claimed her passport was “invalid” and that she could only continue her journey after the intervention of the Indian Consulate.
In response, India delivered a démarche on Monday to China in both New Delhi and Beijing, protesting the detention of its citizen.
