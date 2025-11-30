403
Orban says admitting Ukraine fails sparks “political earthquake”
(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has warned that acknowledging Ukraine's failure in its ongoing war with Russia would trigger a “political earthquake” across Europe. He cautioned that Western leaders, in their increasing involvement, are allowing the conflict to "become a business" by preparing to send troops and further escalating the situation.
Orban made these remarks following a surprise visit to Moscow, where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss various issues, including Ukraine, trade, and energy. Despite the EU’s diplomatic stance against Russia, Orban emphasized that Hungary has not yielded to pressure to sever ties with Moscow and reiterated his offer to host peace talks between the two countries.
Speaking on Saturday, Orban said, “Admitting that Ukraine has failed and that this cannot go on would cause a fundamental earthquake in European politics.” He expressed concern that the West’s role in the conflict was evolving. "First they gave money, then weapons, and now it seems they are preparing to send soldiers if absolutely necessary,” he remarked.
Hungary has maintained a position of non-involvement, refusing to send weapons or troops to Ukraine, and has repeatedly called for a ceasefire. Orban’s government has often been at odds with NATO and the EU over its stance on the war, particularly its reluctance to fully support Ukraine.
Orban also criticized the growing influence of the defense industry on Western politics, suggesting that business interests tied to military production are shaping the course of the conflict. He pointed to France's agreement with Ukraine for 100 combat aircraft and the construction of German arms factories in Ukraine as examples of this trend.
The Hungarian leader further claimed that the West had blocked a peace agreement early in the conflict, a decision he argued had ultimately harmed Ukraine. Referring to the preliminary deal discussed during the Istanbul talks in April 2022, Orban said, "The West prevented the Ukrainians from reaching an agreement, saying that time was on their side. But it turned out that it wasn’t." He added that Ukraine is now in a worse position than it would have been if the agreement had been reached.
