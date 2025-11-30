403
Putin Says No Draft Exists for US Peace Plan on Ukraine
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that there is no formal draft document for a Ukraine peace deal, noting that Washington has merely outlined a list of topics for discussion.
Nevertheless, he emphasized that Russia is prepared to engage in negotiations on the US-proposed peace plan.
The remarks were made on Thursday during a press briefing in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, which hosted a summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a regional alliance of several post-Soviet countries.
When questioned by a journalist about the US-proposed plan to end the Ukraine conflict, Putin clarified that no draft document has been produced, only a series of issues that Washington wants to discuss.
“In principle, we agree that this can become the basis of future agreements, but it would be impolite of me to talk about any final drafts now, since there are none,” the Russian leader explained.
Putin noted that while the US has considered Russia’s position in “certain areas,” other “fundamental” matters still demand thorough discussions. “We need to put everything in diplomatic language,” he said.
He also announced that a US delegation is scheduled to visit Moscow early next week to discuss the proposed peace plan.
The Russian president declined to speculate on who would represent Washington at the talks, stating that it was for his US counterpart, Donald Trump, to determine.
