Air New Zealand Scraps Twelve Flights Over Airbus Software Upgrade
(MENAFN) Air New Zealand has scrapped 12 scheduled flights following the disclosure that 37 aircraft in its fleet require a mandatory Airbus software upgrade, Radio New Zealand reported Saturday.
Nathan McGraw, Air New Zealand's chief safety and risk officer, told local media that the software update issue affects 37 Airbus aircraft operating both domestic and international routes, according to the report.
McGraw estimated that the update across the fleet will take two to three days, the report stated.
The New Zealand Civil Aviation Authority confirmed in its statement that the authority is aware of the Airbus A320 situation and is working closely with Air New Zealand and other relevant agencies in response to an emergency airworthiness directive from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, requiring A320s to have a software update.
The directive's urgent classification signals potential safety concerns requiring immediate fleet-wide modifications, grounding dozens of aircraft and disrupting travel plans for thousands of passengers across New Zealand's primary carrier network.
